High marks for North Decatur in national ranking

May 6—GREENSBURG — In a recent poll by the periodical U.S. News and World Report, North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School students, teachers and administrators ranked 1,864 out of 18,000 schools in the United States, and 24th among schools in Indiana.

The rankings evaluate schools according to college readiness; reading, math and science proficiency and performance; underserved student performance; college curriculum breadth; and graduation rates.

In the past year, North Decatur Jr. /Sr. High School has added the Industrial Integration Academy through collaboration with IN Mac and Purdue University. NDHS has also earned an Early College certification through CELL and the University of Indianapolis, both of which provide unique opportunities for NDHS students.

NDHS has also joined the University of Notre Dame's Advanced Placement Training and Incentive Program. This early college initiative offers high school students advanced placement courses, giving them a head start on their college education.

"The 2024 Best High Schools rankings highlight schools across the country where students consistently demonstrate academic excellence," said U.S. News Managing Editor of Education LaMont Jones.

"At NDHS we are committed to serving the entire community, always putting our students first," North Decatur High Schol Principal Debbie Reynolds said. "We are committed to providing a safe, positive and technology-enhanced intellectual learning environment, one that will empower students to become creative problem solvers, critical thinkers, and inspired learners prepared for high school, college, and life in the twenty-first century. The recognition from US News and World Report further underscores the accomplishments of the students and staff at North Decatur Jr./Sr High School."

