High hope: UMass Chan Medical School graduates largest class in its history Sunday

WORCESTER —There was nothing but expressions of high hope and well wishes for the new crop of doctors, nurses and biomedical scientists making up of the largest graduating class in UMass Chan Medical School’s history.

Three-hundred and twenty representing the Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing, the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and T.H. Chan School of Medicine received their degrees Sunday during the 51st commencement ceremony at the school’s main campus at 55 Lake Ave. N.

Led by marshals carrying purple banners representing the three school under the UMass Chan Medical School banner, a procession of black flowing robes and bright-eyed faces walked proudly on the tent-covered field of freshly cut grass to their seats.

Graduate Samantha Elizabeth Ellis celebrates her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree during commencement at the UMass Chan Medical School’s Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing Sunday.

As these new doctors, nurses and biomedical scientists took their accomplishments in with their respective families and school’s faculty looking on, the speakers reminded the newly anointed graduates that not only are they the future of health care and scientific studies but they are our best hope for a better tomorrow.

After receiving the Chancellor’s Medal, Gov. Maura T. Healey began her remarks by praising the nursing profession and continued by thanking each and everyone of the graduates in their chosen fields who are going to achieve “really, really important things” in the future.

Gov. Maura T. Healey speaks during commencement at the UMass Chan Medical School Sunday.

“My mom’s a nurse. My grandmother’s a nurse. My aunt…Sad story is I was afraid of blood at an early age. I got over that but it wasn’t going to be the path for me, though I regret that,” Healey said. “So if I had to do it all over again, I probably would have gone into a profession that you are about, taking care of people, looking after people, challenging yourself to identify the solutions that are going to make people’s lives better.”

During her commencement address, Healey thanked the graduating class for the commitment and sacrifices they have made in achieving their chosen profession.

“Congratulations to the new physicians. Congratulations to our new scientists and researchers. Congratulations to all our newly minted nurse leaders,” Healey said. “Congratulations to all of you. Thank you to all of you. You answered a noble calling. You made a commitment to heal, to care, to relieve suffering and improve the lives of people and communities around you.”

Faculty members congratulate graduates as they enter the commencement ceremony at the UMass Chan Medical School Sunday.

Knowing how to win over the home crowd, Healey also praised the school in a way that would make Big Papi envious, while urging them to stay in Massachusetts.

“UMass Chan is not like any other medical school. This place is really special. This is Massachusetts’ own med school — based here in the heart of the state, with clinical and teaching affiliates from Western Massachusetts all the way up to Cape Cod,” Healey stressed. “See, you know, it’s the way it should be. And, by the way, that’s not to say that I don’t welcome and embrace all of you who have come outside of Massachusetts. That’s awesome. I just want you to stay in Massachusetts.”

In a world of stress and uncertainly, Michael F. Collins, chancellor, UMass Chan Medical School, said seeing the graduates and knowing the accomplishments they have achieved and will achieve in the future fills him with an overwhelming feeling of hope.

Chancellor Michael F. Collins, MD, welcomes graduates and guests to commencement at the UMass Chan Medical School Sunday.

“This is a hope-filled moment. At many important moments in life, we’re embraced by hope. Today, for each of us, this is such a moment,” Collins said. “Standing before our graduates at a ceremony that which we will recognize and celebrate their many accomplishments, how could anyone be filled with anything but hope?”

Explaining that humanity comes hand in hand with hope, Collins celebrated the relationship and bond the graduates will make with their future patients in the best of health and in their last hours.

“These graduates have come to hold the hands of their patients with esteem. So too, these graduates have come to know that there may be a day when all therapeutic options with their patients have exhausted. In those moments, they will know that the greatest gift that they can give their patient is to sit beside their bed and hold their hands,” Collins said. “With such hope, please know that now and forever, your UMass Chan matters. We’ll take great pride in calling you one of our own. It is with great hope and the goodness of each of you that we wish you God’s speed along your personal and professional journeys. Congratulations.”

During the ceremony, Ann E. Kurth and Frederick B. Sontage both received honorary degrees.

Jennifer M. Costa, Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing; Julie Hugunin, Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences; and Jesse R. Sardell, T.H. Chan School of Medicine, delivered the class address for their respective schools.

Jennifer H. Sohn, T.H. Chan School of Medicine, Class of 2024, sang the national anthem.

Graduates and guests fill a large tent for commencement at the UMass Chan Medical School Sunday.

The following is a breakdown of degrees: 167 doctor of medicine degrees, eight MD/doctorate degrees, 29 doctor of philosophy degrees and five master of science in clinical investigation degrees, 56 doctor of nursing practice degrees, five master of science in nursing and inter-professional leadership, three doctorate in nursing degrees and three postgraduate certificates.

List of graduates:

Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing

Post graduate certificate:

Florence Mumbi Gichuhi

Marlyn M. Jules-Clerger

Ryan K. Sullivan

Master of science, nursing and inter-professional leadership:

Melissa Faye Brown

Danielle Marie Garrity *

Jill Macken Marshall

Christopher Peter Navis

Sharon Anne Rudinski

Doctor of nursing practice:

Noah Ellis Barkley

Jazzlynn Marleena Bennett

Peter Michael Bettencourt

Harris Gregory R. Brotske *

Karla Anne Burns

Allison C. Carlson

Lediana Cerri

Dianna C. Chamberlain *

Christina ChaiChang Connolly

Rachel J. Copertino *

Maria Davila Cosimini

Julie Vivika Darcy

Marisa Elizabeth DaSilva

Oscar Javier De La Rosa

Shayna Christine Diedrich

Emily Helen Dillon

Isabella DiMare

Gianna Brielle DiPinto

Chikodiri Ebe

Samantha Elizabeth Ellis

Casandra Antoinette Gale

Kay-Ann T. Gunning

Morgan A. Hill *

Courtney Marie Hunt

Johnny L. Isenberger

Maria Cristina Karamourtopoulos

Paul James Lavallee *

Rebecca Shea Litwin Snydeman

Christy Marie Mangiacotti

Kourtney Elizabeth Mantyla-Murphy *

Mary Theresa Mathieu *

Nicole Marie Mattson

Grace Katherine Milone

Reham Mousa

Rachel Gitahi Murumba *

Nisha Naik

Shirah Rivka Neumann

Joshan Niroula

Rachel Akoth Odillia

Angela Mary Patterson

Patricia Margaret Quill

Maggie Quinn

Indy Anette Robles

David W. Runyan b

Francis Carlo Tee Sabas

Reginald Opoku Sarpong

Gillian Sarah Serino Bossio

Kamaldeep K. Sidhu

Kathryn R. Small

Jennifer Catherine Stewart

Amanda Lee Sylvia

Kayla Marie Thomas

Eugenia L. Trammell-Goldsby

Jacqueline Ann Vittum

Jacob Barrett Waldman

Paula Jeanne Walsh

Doctor of Philosophy:

Jennifer Marie Costa *

Kimberly Dawn Mantlow

Danielle Marie Urella

* Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society

b MassAHEC Rural Health Scholars Pathway

Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

Master of science:

Heather Learnard

Christofer Mathias Welsh

Master of science in clinical investigation:

Mariam Chekmeyan

Jacqueline Ellen Furbacher

Lara Kovell, MD

Laurel Caren O’Connor

Doctor of philosophy:

Gregory Russell Andrews

Nathan Bamidele

Gaurav Chauhan Mentor

Qiaoxi Chen

Zexiang Chen

Michelle Marie Conti

Peren Coskun

Siyuan Dai

Sarah Marie Davis

Mihir Bhavik Doshi

Melissa Goulding

Sunil Guharajan

Mohona Gupta

Dilara Ozge Halim

Megan Honeywell

Havisha Harish Honwad

Eleni E Jaecklein

Tatenda Kadungure

Marina Krykbaeva

Pyae Phyo Kyawe

Jacob Landeck

Chrono K Lee

Xue Li

Kotchaphorn Mangkalaphiban

Rachael Alexandria Miller

Kyounghee Min

Zeynep Mirza

Dimpi Mukhopadhyay

Shivani Nanda

Naema Nayyar

Kashfia Neherin

Seun Emmanuel Osundolire

Karthikeyan Ponnienselvan

Brittany Elise Rosener

Serkan Sayin

Sneha Suresh

Feng Wang

Anna Ingrid Wortman

Qin Yang

Han Zhang

T.H. Chan School of Medicine Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

Doctor of medicine/doctor of philosophy:

Alysia R. Bryll

Philip Andrew Feinberg

Julie Hugunin Mentor

Katelyn J. McCann Mentors

Nicholas Danial Peterson

Henry Emmet Pratt

Tomás C. Rodríguez

Eric Romo

T.H. Chan School of Medicine

Doctor of medicine:

Brian A. Brisebois

Mariam Chekmeyan

Darya Mae Herscovici c

Christian John Keenan G

Ivy Mumbi Mwangi G

Mitin Nachu

Eric Romo + G

Stevie V. Yang a G

Madeline Rose Broccoli

Hanyan Michelle Chang c G

May Morrissette Dong

Michelle Elise Hillman * a

Rishi Makkar

D. Alexander Morrison *

Michael Joseph Rogalski *

UMass Chan-Baystate Population-based Urban and Rural Community Health (PURCH) Track:

Ashvin Antony G

Sarah Glen Danforth

Jordan Marie Dudley G

Sarah Kathryn Hansen

Kassandra Marcelle Jean-Marie G

McKenzie L. Jones G

Laura Frances Labb

Kaan Zeki Apaydin G

Vanessa Dana Avalone a G

Thuy Duong Doan

Julia Lisa Small G

Zachary Richard William Strecker

Juliana Maria Arenas Escobar

Kimberly P. Burke a

Gabrielle Carroll

Pooja Dutta a

Theo James Eldore G

Kamryn Elizabeth Jebb *

Rose Louise May *

Gidon Salamatbad

Omar George Taweh a

Benjamin Laliberte

Benjamin G. Potee * G

Gabryjela Izabela Walsh

Sara Hainuo Wang G

Shray Amin

Niharika Kareddy

Marie McGourty *

Henry Emmet Pratt +

Cooper Anthony Gray Scherr * G

Marko Stojčevski

Carl Thomas Adams

Emma Cailin Cammann c

Naaz Daneshvar *

Cameron Brayden Fattahi

Emilee Ann Herringshaw

Shayun Pedram

Charles Cooper Feinberg

Grant Patrick Garcia

Erin Lee Johnson b

Sabine Brooke Shaughnessy G

Constantine Souter Velmahos

Alexis Watson *

Sarah Elizabeth Becker

Golda Rose Grinberg *

Irena O. Kuzma * c

Katherine Elisabeth Salley *

Fiona Dvorak Splaine * c G

Robert D. Yuan

Aya Lela Abou-Jaoude G

Colin Joseph Burnett G

Joshua D. Cohen *

Jenna Cornwall Mulhearn

Ekaterina Skaritanov

Mina Zhang

Paige D. Comerford a

Madeleine Marie Hatch a

Lakhena LaFleur Leang

Stewart G. Maxfield

Benjamin Arthur Palleiko c

Emily Ann Sheehy

Kristina A. Brewer *

Elyssa Harris *

Julie Hugunin + a

Jeewoo Lim

Colin Mark Rivet * c

Emmanuel John Budis *

J. Harrison Carmichael

Sri Nuvvula

Jay Patel

Sayeda Najamussahar Peerzade c

Tomás C. Rodríguez +

Lauren Scarpetti *

Rachel Schneider

Matthew G. Guarino

Austin Nicholas Lachance

Jenna Laidley

Abigale Katlin Muise

Christian Polo Pineda

Victoria Allen Bothwick *

Thomas Mark Drews b

Camila Hernandez *

Alex Joo

Anna Nesgos

Mark Tawadrous

Dina Leah Blanter *

Tyler Munchmeyer Healy *

Annie Ma

Felipe Jezzini Roriz Pina

Elisa Souza Campous Rocha a

Addison Jon Ward

Samantha Anne Beck

Vincent La * G

Alexandra Dieu Tu Nguyen

Brian James Nickley a G

Antony Tatar b

Azraa Taybah Amroze

Philip Andrew Feinberg +

Henry Gleich

Noah Pierson Kelleher

Saurabh Kumar c

Alex Charles Richard *

Sarah Elizabeth Uhranowsky * b

Mina B. Botros G

Rohit Das

Rachel K. Jenkins

Uchechi Judith Nna

Lisa Marie Sangermano

Jesse Richard Sardell b

Alice J. Tan

Emma K. Dudley

Elizabeth French Gootkind

Morgan K. Groover

Tommy Donghyuk Kim

Lucyna D. Kogut Holliday b

Katelyn Josephine McCann + *

Christopher T. Zoppo *

Jacob Kenneth Andrew

Cara E. Genduso

Nathan Hawley

Olivia Haven Ladd-Luthringshauser G

Muhammet Ozdemir a

Naomi Dawn Stuffers

Alysia R. Bryll +

Hannah Crowley

Sean F. Doherty

Christopher John Fay *

Olivia Hanron

Evan Samuel Offord

Read Allen b G

Evan Bilsbury

Lauren April McKenna

Armin Palic

Nicholas Danial Peterson + *

Rebecca Joy Sullivan *

Sean Casey Teebagy

Nathan John Yee *

Vinaya Rajahraman

Sravya Bharathi Shankara

Jacob John Wood

Valerie Yuele Zhu

Daniel Yang

Jack Dufton

Jessica Eskander a

Rohini Loke

Evelyn Pearl Semenov *

Jennifer Helen Sohn G

Nicholas Van Wittenberghe

Patricia Giunta

Sassicaia J. Schick

+ MD/PhD graduates

* Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society— recognition for academic achievement, leadership, research and community service

G Gold Humanism Honor Society—recognition by their peers as exemplars of humanism

a Global Health Pathway

b Rural Health Scholars Pathway

c Clinical and Translational Research Pathway

