High hope: UMass Chan Medical School graduates largest class in its history Sunday
WORCESTER —There was nothing but expressions of high hope and well wishes for the new crop of doctors, nurses and biomedical scientists making up of the largest graduating class in UMass Chan Medical School’s history.
Three-hundred and twenty representing the Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing, the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and T.H. Chan School of Medicine received their degrees Sunday during the 51st commencement ceremony at the school’s main campus at 55 Lake Ave. N.
Led by marshals carrying purple banners representing the three school under the UMass Chan Medical School banner, a procession of black flowing robes and bright-eyed faces walked proudly on the tent-covered field of freshly cut grass to their seats.
As these new doctors, nurses and biomedical scientists took their accomplishments in with their respective families and school’s faculty looking on, the speakers reminded the newly anointed graduates that not only are they the future of health care and scientific studies but they are our best hope for a better tomorrow.
After receiving the Chancellor’s Medal, Gov. Maura T. Healey began her remarks by praising the nursing profession and continued by thanking each and everyone of the graduates in their chosen fields who are going to achieve “really, really important things” in the future.
“My mom’s a nurse. My grandmother’s a nurse. My aunt…Sad story is I was afraid of blood at an early age. I got over that but it wasn’t going to be the path for me, though I regret that,” Healey said. “So if I had to do it all over again, I probably would have gone into a profession that you are about, taking care of people, looking after people, challenging yourself to identify the solutions that are going to make people’s lives better.”
During her commencement address, Healey thanked the graduating class for the commitment and sacrifices they have made in achieving their chosen profession.
“Congratulations to the new physicians. Congratulations to our new scientists and researchers. Congratulations to all our newly minted nurse leaders,” Healey said. “Congratulations to all of you. Thank you to all of you. You answered a noble calling. You made a commitment to heal, to care, to relieve suffering and improve the lives of people and communities around you.”
Knowing how to win over the home crowd, Healey also praised the school in a way that would make Big Papi envious, while urging them to stay in Massachusetts.
“UMass Chan is not like any other medical school. This place is really special. This is Massachusetts’ own med school — based here in the heart of the state, with clinical and teaching affiliates from Western Massachusetts all the way up to Cape Cod,” Healey stressed. “See, you know, it’s the way it should be. And, by the way, that’s not to say that I don’t welcome and embrace all of you who have come outside of Massachusetts. That’s awesome. I just want you to stay in Massachusetts.”
In a world of stress and uncertainly, Michael F. Collins, chancellor, UMass Chan Medical School, said seeing the graduates and knowing the accomplishments they have achieved and will achieve in the future fills him with an overwhelming feeling of hope.
“This is a hope-filled moment. At many important moments in life, we’re embraced by hope. Today, for each of us, this is such a moment,” Collins said. “Standing before our graduates at a ceremony that which we will recognize and celebrate their many accomplishments, how could anyone be filled with anything but hope?”
Explaining that humanity comes hand in hand with hope, Collins celebrated the relationship and bond the graduates will make with their future patients in the best of health and in their last hours.
“These graduates have come to hold the hands of their patients with esteem. So too, these graduates have come to know that there may be a day when all therapeutic options with their patients have exhausted. In those moments, they will know that the greatest gift that they can give their patient is to sit beside their bed and hold their hands,” Collins said. “With such hope, please know that now and forever, your UMass Chan matters. We’ll take great pride in calling you one of our own. It is with great hope and the goodness of each of you that we wish you God’s speed along your personal and professional journeys. Congratulations.”
During the ceremony, Ann E. Kurth and Frederick B. Sontage both received honorary degrees.
Jennifer M. Costa, Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing; Julie Hugunin, Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences; and Jesse R. Sardell, T.H. Chan School of Medicine, delivered the class address for their respective schools.
Jennifer H. Sohn, T.H. Chan School of Medicine, Class of 2024, sang the national anthem.
The following is a breakdown of degrees: 167 doctor of medicine degrees, eight MD/doctorate degrees, 29 doctor of philosophy degrees and five master of science in clinical investigation degrees, 56 doctor of nursing practice degrees, five master of science in nursing and inter-professional leadership, three doctorate in nursing degrees and three postgraduate certificates.
