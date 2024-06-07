High heat smashed records in parts of Utah; alerts in effect through the weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4) – Intense heat has a grip on parts of Washington County including Zion National Park, St. George, and near Lake Powell and we saw several heat records smashed Thursday as a result!

St. George hit a high of 108º beating the old record of 107º set back in 2016, and we saw peak heat with records falling in Cedar City, Kanab, and at Kodachrome Basin State Park. Records also tumbled in fellow Southwest cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas Thursday. As we close out the work week, a very broad area of high pressure remains in control over the western United States resulting in this early-season heat wave. Heat watches and warnings are posted throughout the Desert Southwest, Utah included, and today, this area of high-pressure centers up over the Four Corners, and while we won’t be as hot, we still will have temperatures in Utah running about 10-15º above average.

NEW DAILY HIGH RECORDS: New daytime high records have been broken in St. George, Cedar, and Kodachrome, and Kanab tied their old record. More heat is on the way! #utwx@abc4utah @NateLarsenWX pic.twitter.com/4qgCVF74YM — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) June 7, 2024

The city of St. George typically sees 52 triple-digit days a year, and while we don’t expect a broken record Friday, we will see temperatures climb to 107º, which St. George typically sees closer to Independence Day. This is a notable shift in the Utah weather pattern considering we started the work week with temperatures running below average for most of the state following the passage of a cold front. While St. George hasn’t been cool this week, the low 90s we saw Monday are actually right on target for seasonal norms this year.

Our local heat warnings and advisories remain in effect today. We are in good company, with warnings and advisories continuing in parts of Nevada, California, and Arizona. Closer to home, the Excessive Heat Warning impacting lower Washington County, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, and Zion National Park begins remains in effect and will hold until midnight Saturday night. As high heat holds on and the influence of the ridge continues through the weekend with above average temperatures expected. Unfortunately, there won’t be much relief overnight into Saturday as overnight lows will still be fairly warm in the mid-70s. Typically, criteria for an excessive heat warning means temperatures exceeding 105 degrees for at least two days with overnight lows staying above 75 degrees.

FRIDAY: Intense heat still a major #utwx headline with warnings/advisories in Southern #Utah in effect. Ridge of high pressure flattens a bit today, & upper level moisture increases w/ isolated storm potential for a big part of Utah. Highs still 10-15º above average @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/wVcaLn6pcp — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) June 6, 2024

Our Heat Advisory in effect now in parts of Southern Utah holds through midnight Friday night, and spans from southwest Utah, through the south-central region, and into Castle Country. Cities and parks within the advisory include Cedar City, Milford, Beaver, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef, Western Canyonlands, Escalante, Kanab, Green River, Hanksville, Goblin Valley, and Loa. Highs will reach the low 100s in lower valleys while some cooler spots like Capitol Reef, Cedar City, and Beaver will hit the mid to upper 90s.

With extreme heat this early in the season, the National Weather Service warns people may not be acclimated, and we could see a spike in heat-related illnesses as a result. It’s also important to keep the dangers associated with extreme heat in mind. Plan to deal with the heat ahead of time, such as by staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, checking on the elderly or those without adequate cooling, and making sure to never leave children or pets in the car!

We do see some upper-level moisture flatten this strong ridge of high pressure in Northern Utah today, so with additional cloud cover, temperatures will peak in the low 90s. This influx in moisture will continue flatten the ridge through the weekend and open the door for the chance of thunderstorms. The biggest threat would be gusty winds, and storm development will favor the higher terrain, but the chance of thunderstorms or pop-up shower holds on through the weekend. We could see a weak disturbance Sunday into Monday also aid in a slight cool down and add some cloud cover to the mix, but as of right now, it’s not very impactful, and temperatures look to climb and stay above average into next week throughout the state.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.