High heat, humidity ahead for New York

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the northeastern United States, with heat index values reaching 100 degrees.

For the next three days, from noon Tuesday to Thursday at around 8 p.m., the entirety of New York State is under a heat advisory, and the National Weather Service is urging people to take caution and be prepared.

You may want to turn on your air conditioner the next few days, as a heat wave is predicted for the region.

“Whenever anyone thinks of deadly weather phenomenon, they think of hurricanes and tornadoes,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mark Pellerito at the Binghamton National Weather Service. “You don’t have dynamic video of heat. And yet it’s the number one killer weather-wise.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat is increasing in the United States and is projected to be more frequent and intense. While serious health and safety effects are preventable in many cases, approximately 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, the CDC reports.

“Heat waves can be dangerous – with one expected this week, I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions necessary to stay safe and avoid exhaustion,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Keep an eye on your local forecast, stay hydrated and postpone outdoor activity as much as possible.”

Ahead of this heat wave, Hochul has activated 50 National guard members to provide assistance as needed.

And while some may try to wave off 100 degrees as something they can handle, Pellerito explained that a heat index of 100 degrees is different than what most people think — and more dangerous.

Heat Index

Pellerito said the heat index is a combination of not just the heat, but the humidity — and the humidity is what plays a dangerous part in the next few days.

“If it’s very humid, your body has less ability to cool itself off,” he explained. “The body cools itself off by sweating and the sweat drying off. But when it’s humid, the sweat doesn’t dry off quickly. So your ability to cool down is lessened.”

This can cause it to feel a lot hotter than it actually is. If the temperature is 95 degrees out and the relative humidity is 50%, it’ll feel like 107 degrees, and your body will react accordingly.

However, according to the National Weather Service’s website, heat index values were devised for shady, light wind conditions. Exposure to full sunshine can increase heat index values by up to 15 degrees. So, instead of feeling 107 degrees, you’d feel 122 if you worked in the hot sun with no shade.

In ideal conditions in New York, a heat index of 100 makes sunstroke, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion a strong possibility with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity. Being in direct sun for long periods greatly increases that risk.

And this isn’t going to be a one-day affair.

Prolonged

Pellerito has concerns, considering this kind of weather is projected over the next three days.

“We’ve all seen a hot day here or there before, but to have multiple hot days with very little cooling at night is what makes this a particularly dangerous heat wave,” Pellerito said.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time New York had high temperatures like this for three or more consecutive days was back in 1988.

The heat had been building in the south-west and west, according to Pellerito, and the weather pattern had shifted, creating a dome of high pressure that’s stuck over the region and not moving.

With this prolonged heat, the National Weather Service is asking people to do the following

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“And remember, the impacts of heat are cumulative,” Pellerito said. “Most people can deal with a single hot day. But not day after day. Especially once the humidity starts to come into play with a heat index of 100 plus. Really, monitor yourself and your loved ones to ensure they can cope with the long duration of heat.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: National Weather Service warns over high heat