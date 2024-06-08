High heat holds for the weekend, storms for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! There’s potential for an active afternoon and evening as increasing moisture into the state will aid in isolated showers and thunderstorms.

This is coupled with the above average heat continuing for the state. Temperatures remain very hot this afternoon with 90s for much of the state, and another day of triple-digit heat for far southern Utah. Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect, with the dangerous heat extending into Saturday and the warning expiring at midnight.

Active skies will stick around on Sunday as another weak trough grazes northern Utah. This will keep a small threat of afternoon showers and thunderstorms across northern Utah and southwest Wyoming. Temperatures will cool ever so slightly into the workweek following the weak front, but only by a few degrees.

By Monday, slightly cooler and drier air will start to move in behind the departing shortwave, but highs will still be about 5 degrees above normal. We’ll hang on to a slight chance of storms for the northern half of the state, once again. Otherwise, temperatures will rise again throughout the week, reaching 10-15 degrees above normal by midweek.

Bottom line? Active skies this evening could generate strong wind gusts, as above average daytime highs dominate the state.

We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the latest developments on our 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!

