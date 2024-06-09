High heat hangs on Sunday with isolated thunderstorms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Slightly unsettled weather remains in place today as another weak trough moves through northern Utah.

This will bring a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Expect strong, gusty winds from thunderstorms that do form. The areas that are most likely to see storms are the Wasatch and Central Mountains, and along far northern Utah.

In addition to the storm threat, Sunday will also be quite hot, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the Wasatch Front. The warmup is ahead of a weak cold front that’s expected to pass through northern and central Utah tonight into early Monday. It will help take some edge off of the high heat, but most areas in the state will still see highs above average Monday afternoon. St. George will remain slightly above average Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s for Lower Washington County.

By midweek, high pressure will build again, bringing hot and dry conditions with temperatures rising 10-15 degrees above normal. Most valleys will experience mid to upper 90s, and far southern Utah will climb well into the triple digits. Sunshine will likely remain through midweek with breezy winds down south.

By the end of the week, a low off the southern California coast will move inland bringing subtle changes to the overall pattern. Temperatures will cool slightly but remain about 5 degrees above normal. The trough to the south of the state will increase southwest flow and bring some moisture back to the region.

Bottom line?! Isolated thunderstorms remain a threat today with a weak cold front moving through tonight, dropping temperatures slightly.

This will lead to more afternoon thunderstorms mainly over southern Utah. Stay tuned!

