High hat fashion shares the stage at Britian's Royal Ascot horse races

Members of British society and the royal family have donned their finest hats and fancy outfits for the Royal Ascot horse races.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla; and Prince William and Kate opened the annual week of racing in a traditional carriage procession.

The highlight of Ascot’s year, Royal Ascot week dates back to 1711 when it was founded by Queen Anne.

Here’s a look at some of the fun high hat fashion.

