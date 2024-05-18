High-end auto theft ring busted, 3 arrested: Visalia Police

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-city search for auto theft suspects netted three major arrests, the Visalia Police Department says.

According to investigators, the operation was six months in the making. The suspects were believed to be running an auto theft ring, which authorities say the accused were responsible for theft, sale, dismantling, and destroying 13 high-performance vehicles valued at over a half-million dollars.









The trio identified as 22-year-old Christopher Anderson, 19-year-old Nathan Olivas, and 23-year-old Jesse Venegas were located following a search warrant service at two locations in Visalia and one in Hanford.

Officers say the men were arrested on suspicion of operating a chop shop, conspiracy, auto theft, and various firearms charges.

Police say they recovered a privately-made AR pistol, high-capacity magazines, a suppressor, and auto theft tools.

The suspects were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

