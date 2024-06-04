High Desert 'street takeovers' leads to 56 arrests; stolen Camaro, Hellcat recovered

Deputies arrested 56 people in Adelanto last weekend in connection with a series of car club "street takeovers" they say have been plaguing the High Desert in recent weeks.

Thirty-seven adults and 19 minors were arrested during Saturday afternoon's bust at an abandoned property in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Officials impounded 23 cars.

"This type of recklessness won’t be tolerated in San Bernardino County," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. "Arrests will be assured, and cars will be impounded if these street-takeovers continue."

The recent operation stemmed from an ongoing investigation into so-called car club "street takeovers," including one in which participants allegedly attacked and vandalized a sheriff's patrol vehicle in Highland on May 11, sheriff's officials said in a written statement. The specific location of the property was not disclosed.

"High Desert car clubs entered the private property and performed sideshow maneuvers," the statement said. "Investigators detained participants and spectators as they left the area.

A stolen Chevrolet Camaro was recovered during the bust, officials said.

Both the adult and juvenile suspects were released with citations.

Sheriff's officials are keeping an eye on street takeovers, in which motorists take control of an intersection or other area to perform stunts in their cars, following an incident in Highland on May 11.

Deputies arrested 56 people in Adelanto amid an investigation into "street takeovers" on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Participants were seen on social media videos damaging a patrol vehicle shortly after midnight at Victoria and Highland avenues.

A 15-year-old Menifee boy was arrested May 23 on suspicion of vandalism and attempted carjacking in connection with the incident,. according to the sheriff's department.

Investigators identified the participants of the street takeover in Highland and discovered they were related to car clubs in the High Desert area.

"An Investigation into the High Desert car clubs showed similar behavior of street takeovers and sideshows," according to the statement. "The car clubs posted videos on social media showing sideshow events performed in stolen vehicles. The participants openly displayed firearms as they performed a sideshow on private property in Adelanto."

Several recent search warrants served in Victorville in connection with the investigation yielded several stolen firearms and a stolen Dodge Hellcat, officials said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911, or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Information may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 56 arrested in connection with High Desert 'street takeovers'