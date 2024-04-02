High Desert community invited to Earth Day celebration in Victorvile

A group of sustainability-centered organizations serving the High Desert will be hosting an Earth Day celebration in Victorville this month.

The "Earth Day Starts Now" event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20 at the Victor Valley Water Reclamation Authority's Main Plant, 20111 Shay Road, water authority officials said. Additional sponsors of the event are Athens Services, Anaergia and Southwest Gas.

The family friendly event invites community members "to explore how their operations promote environmental stewardship and sustainability," the water authority officials said in a written statement.

Earth Day event flyer.

Tours of Victor Valley Water Reclamation Authority's water recycling facilities will be available. During the tours, the agency will show off "the cutting-edge technology that is turning waste into energy through a partnership between VVWRA, Anaergia and Southwest Gas," according to the statement.

Guest will also be invited to see how operations work at the nearby Athens Services site, described by water authority officials as one of the most advanced composting facilities in Southern California.

A free lunch, a an educational kids' area and information booths will be on hand, along with Y102 radio personality Coleen Quinn, organizers said.

VVWRA General Manager Darron Poulsen said much of the work local agencies perform to protect public health and improve sustainability go largely "unnoticed."

"Earth Day marks an important opportunity for the community to see how we recycle everything from wastewater to green waste, all while having a great time with their family and friends," he said.

The event coincides with Earth Day, which will take place on April 22.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Organizations to host Earth Day event in Victorville