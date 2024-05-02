High-crash intersection on state routes 133 and 156 in Jay to become four-way stop

May 1—JAY — The intersection of state Routes 133 and 156, known locally as Beans Corner, will change from a two-way stop to a four-way stop May 13.

It is the site of the most right-angle crashes in the state with 28 in the past five years, Dennis Emidy, a Maine Department of Transportation highway safety engineer, told the Select Board in 2023. The posted speed limit for the area is 35 miles per hour.

The state highway department put up digital message signs Monday warning of a new traffic pattern on May 13.

The MDOT gave a presentation to selectpersons in March 2023 about options to try to reduce crashes and crashes with injuries at the intersection. There are red and yellow flashing lights signaling the stop on both sides of the road for state Route 156. There are yellow caution flashing lights on the state Route 133 side. There are also stops signs and flashing stop signs at each of the two ends of the streets on Route 156.

Copy the Story Link

Livermore Falls woman, 96, says the key to her longevity is living a healthy life

Lewiston man seeks new trial in 2013 Greene slaying