High court orders public release of state rep's records as ex-cop

Mar. 20—CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ordered the release of internal affairs investigation documents that led to the negotiated resignation of current state Rep. Jonathan Stone from the Claremont police force in 2006.

This unanimous decision upheld a lower court's ruling that a stipulation agreement between the city and Stone holding that these records were confidential was no longer valid because of later court rulings and current interpretations of the state's Right-to-Know Law.

In October 2022, Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg ruled against Stone and ordered the city to release the records.

In an 18-page ruling, Honigberg rejected Stone's demand for privacy, noting the documents do not reveal intimate details of his life, "but are concerned with information relating to his conduct as a government employee while performing his official duties and interacting with (members) of the public."

Stone's lawyer, Peter Decato, had asked the Supreme Court to hold to its 1993 ruling in Union Leader v. William Fenniman that documents such as these should remain secret and not be undone by more recent decisions.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Patrick Donovan wrote that Stone's privacy interest in this matter was not weighty, but the "public's interest in disclosure, however, weighs heavily."

In May 2020, the Supreme Court issued a pair of decisions, Union Leader v. the Town of Salem and Seacoast Newspapers v. the City of Portsmouth, that more broadly interpreted New Hampshire's Right-to-Know Law in favor of releasing more information to the public.

Stone, a Republican, is serving his first term in the House of Representatives and is a member of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

Stone, 50, served three terms on the Claremont City Council until he lost his re-election bid last November by six votes to Jonathan Hayden.

One justice 'concerned'

The decision means 13 investigative reports on Stone's conduct and four pieces of correspondence about him from the Police Standards and Trainings Council will be publicly available.

All four justices sitting on the case agreed with this outcome, but Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi issued a separate concurring opinion.

She noted she dissented from those 2020 decisions that expanded the interpretation of the Right-to-Know Law.

"I am concerned that the majority's opinion takes an incremental step, under the facts of this case, to preclude the use of confidential settlements by governmental entities," Hantz Marconi wrote.

"Such agreements can serve an important purpose, and our developing RSA 91-A jurisprudence, along with other record retention policies, may reduce or eliminate the availability of this device."

She pointed out that the federal government in 2022 ended a ban on so-called "clean agreements" and reinstated the blocking of public access to documents about a federal employee as part of a settlement that ends that person's employment.

Lawyers for the New Hampshire Union Leader and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire had joined in supporting the decision by Claremont officials to release these records.

"Today's decision is a victory for transparency in which the court makes clear that an agreement between a city and a former public official did not allow them to circumvent government transparency and our Right-to-Know Law," said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director with ACLU-NH.

"We intervened in this case because it was another attempt by a former police officer to shield police disciplinary information from the public."

klandrigan@unionleader.com