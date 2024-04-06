High clouds for Monday
High clouds for Monday
On Tuesday Amazon launched a new service called Deadline Cloud that lets customers set up, deploy and scale up graphics and visual effects rendering pipelines on AWS cloud infrastructure. The new service, which is geared toward the media and entertainment industry, was timed for the National Association of Broadcasters conference in Las Vegas that kicks off later this month. Using Deadline Cloud, customers in media and entertainment as well as architecture and engineering can use AWS compute to render content for TV shows, movies, ads, video games and digital blueprints, said AWS GM of creative tools Antony Passemard.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
GOG, the gaming storefront owned by CD Projekt, is getting into cloud gaming by teaming up with Amazon Luna.
When the open source streaming service Apache Kafka was created in 2011 at LinkedIn, it was a different world. The notion of cloud computing was just beginning to emerge. WarpStream, an early-stage startup, sees the value of streaming in a cloud-native context and built a new solution from the ground up based on the Apache Kafka protocol, but designed for the cloud age.
Thus far they have interviewed folks like Irene Solaiman, head of global policy at Hugging Face, Sarah Kreps, professor of government at Cornell, and Heidy Khlaaf, safety engineering director at Trail of Bits. Don't forget that the Equity crew run interviews often in addition to our regular programming which comes out Monday (a weekly kick-off show), Wednesday (our startups-focused news rundown), and Friday (our roundtable discussion of the biggest news from the week).
The precipitous fall of Trump Media, Truth Social's parent company, following a regulatory filing illustrates a cardinal rule in markets.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
OpenStack allows enterprises to manage their own AWS-like private clouds on-premises. Dubbed "Caracal," this new release emphasizes new features for hosting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The typical OpenStack user is a large enterprise company.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, when we take a moment to dig into a raft of startup and venture capital news. Keep in mind that Y Combinator's Demo Day kicks off today, so we're going to be snowed under in startup news for the rest of the week.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
OctoAI (formerly known as OctoML), announced the launch of OctoStack, its new end-to-end solution for deploying generative AI models in a company's private cloud, be that on-premises or in a virtual private cloud from one of the major vendors, including AWS, Google, Microsoft and Azure, as well as CoreWeave, Lambda Labs, Snowflake and others. Based on the Apache TVM machine learning compiler framework, the company then launched its TVM-as-a-Service platform and, over time, expanded that into a fully fledged model-serving offering that combined its optimization chops with a DevOps platform. With the rise of generative AI, the team then launched the fully managed OctoAI platform to help its users serve and fine-tune existing models.
The surging Treasury yields raised the alarm for investors that rates may stay higher for longer. But the reasons why actually show the economy and stock market coming from a place of strength.
If Gmail proved anything, it was that people would, for the most part, accept any terms of service. Or at least not care enough to read the fine-print closely.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
"They are not faceless. They are not nameless," World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés said. "The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing."
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
Ronel Blanco entered Sunday with seven career starts and had never gone longer than six innings in a game.