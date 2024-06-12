High bacteria count closed this Warwick beach. Now it's reopening.

The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended reopening Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick for swimming on Tuesday after bacteria counts returned to safe levels.

The Health Department had recommended closing the beach five days earlier, on June 6, because of high bacteria counts.

Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.

The Health Department monitors beach water quality during summer. The agency says the most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on its beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be found at health.ri.gov.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no recommended closings.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Conimicut Point beach in Warwick reopens for swimming