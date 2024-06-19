Hiding from the heat at Harkness

Jun. 18—WATERFORD — Siblings Mia and Sophie Koluch of Farmington were joined by their friend Emilia Ferguson as they played in the water at Harkness Memorial State Park on Tuesday

"There's nothing else to do in this heat," said the girls' mother, Ewelina Koluch. "They've only been out of school for a week, but we've already been to the beach twice."

The first heat wave of the season hit the state Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, areas of southeastern Connecticut could see temperatures in the 90s through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be cooler along the shoreline.

The state's extreme hot weather protocol is in effect through noon Sunday. State agencies, municipalities and others will be coordinating with United Way's 211 system to ensure information regarding cooling centers is available statewide.

Local cooling centers

Groton

Thrive 55+ Active Living Center, 102 Newtown Road; the Town Hall annex, 134 Groton Long Point Road; and Town Hall, 45 Fort Hill Road, will be open regular hours as cooling centers this week.

New London

The Adult Reading Room at the Public Library of New London, 63 Huntington St., will be designated as a cooling center and will be open during regular library hours: Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m; Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Senior Center, 10 Brainard St., will also be available as a cooling center on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and if necessary, the city will consider expanding those hours during the weekend.

Norwich

The Rose Center Senior Center, 8 Mahan Drive, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week. The St. Vincent de Paul Place soup kitchen, 120 Cliff St., will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.