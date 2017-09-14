Hiddink is willing to help South Korea improve for World Cup

In this Friday Oct. 10, 2014 file photo Netherlands head coach Guus Hiddink watches his players during the Euro 2016 qualifying match between The Netherlands and Kazakhstan at ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Guus Hiddink says he is willing to become a technical advisor to South Korea's football team at the World Cup next year, but has dismissed rumors that he will again be appointed coach of the team during a press conference in Amsterdam Thursday Sept. 14, 2017. Hiddink has been revered in South Korea ever since he led the team to the semifinals of the World Cup in 2002 when Korea and Japan co-hosted the tournament. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Guus Hiddink says he is willing to act as an adviser to South Korea's national soccer team as it prepares for next year's World Cup.

Hiddink says "I am available. Not specific as you were mentioning as a technical director or manager or whatsoever, it is more in advising."

Hiddink has been a hero in South Korea since he led the national team to the 2002 World Cup semifinals.

South Korea appointed Shin Tae-yong as coach in July and charged the former Asian Champions League winner with taking the national team to the 2018 World Cup. He succeeded, with South Korea getting a 0-0 draw in Uzbekistan last week to qualify for its ninth straight World Cup.