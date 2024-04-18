Hidden Valley High School teacher wins 2024 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year award

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation announced Hidden Valley High School‘s English and Journalism Dr. Matt Neale is this year’s Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.

Neale, who has been teaching for 19 years, says he focuses on creating a curriculum that connects with his students and they can relate to. “Purposeful learning happens when content connects to each student’s life,” says Dr. Neale. “This approach keeps learning fresh and helps students see their education as a tool for understanding themselves and the world around them.”

As the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year, Dr. Neale becomes the nominee from Roanoke County Public Schools for the 2025 Virginia Teacher of the Year Award.

Along with the Golden Apple Award, the RCPS Education Foundation announced the winners of the Red Apple Award, which highlights the top teachers at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The 2024 Red Apple Award winners are:

Rose Biggio- Special Education teacher at Oak Grove Elementary

Tracy Addison- English teacher at William Byrd Middle School

Erin Edmonds- English and Journalism teacher at Glenvar High School

A Green Apple award, highlighting an outstanding teacher with three years or less experience, was awarded to Bailey Divers from W.E. Cundiff Elementary School.

“Several Foundation Board members, including myself, served on the selection committee and watched each video submitted by our finalists,” said the President of RCPS Education Foundation Joseph Higginbotham. “The selection process was very challenging, and the committee had a difficult time selecting our final winner. We are extremely grateful to have so many outstanding teachers in our schools,”

