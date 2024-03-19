'A hidden treasure.' Stark County's JRC turning 50, still helping children and seniors

Julie Abiecunas, chief executive officer of JRC in Canton, a non-profit that works to serve the well-being needs of Stark County children and seniors, talks about the agency as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

CANTON TWP. − JRC has dedicated itself to the well-being of the community's children and seniors since 1974.

The nonprofit, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, was launched by the late Rev. J. Robert Coleman, pastor of the former St. Paul Catholic Church in Canton. He saw it as an extension of his ministry.

"I appreciate how bold he was," said JRC Executive Director Julie Abiecunas. "You can feel the mission when you walk through the building."

Abicunas said JRC, formerly known as JR Coleman, has doubled in growth since she joined in 2021, increasing staffing from 40 to 80 to care for the 250 people who attend its two Child Learning Centers and Adult Day Care service.

"We still have room to grow, which is always a good thing," she said. "We're still kind of coming back from the pandemic but we're not at full capacity for the programs."

Elleri Knot, 3, and Jaycee Lewis, 3, play together at the JRC Learning Center on Parkway Street NW in Canton Township.

What does JRC do in Stark County?

Abiecunas said that after 50 years, JRC remains "a hidden treasure."

"I think we offer really unique services for our seniors, which probably are not as easy to find in the community," she said.

"We really focus on the member and their family and respite care. Then, for the children, we provide high-quality care and education to families and children who need services the most. I say often it doesn't matter what zip code a child lives in, or what street, every child deserves access to high-quality education, especially with the child-poverty rate in Canton we all need to be focusing on."

In 2021, JRC completed a $6 million expansion of its Myrna A. Pastore Campus at 3300 Parkway St. NW, former site of the Meyers Lake Ballroom. It houses adult day care and a child learning center. The agency's first child learning center is at 2213 14th St. NE in Canton.

Ulysses Goard, 3, smiles wide during playtime at the JRC Learning Center on Parkway Street NW in Canton Township.

JRC operates on a $3.8 million budget, the majority of which comes from fees for its program, along with individuals donations and grants from local foundations. Last year, JRC sold the Horace Mann Senior Center, also in Canton, to Harbor High School.

"As proud as we are of turning 50, it would not have happened without the community," Abiecunas said. "It's extremely important to recognize that."

Abiecunas, a native of Lake Township and a graduate of the University of Akron, was drawn to JRC's unique mission, adding that she also was inspired by Coleman, who died in 1986.

Prior to JRC, Abiecunas worked at the Hattie Larlham Center for Children with Disabilities and the Cleveland-based Koinonia Homes for people with disabilities.

"I worked in children's and seniors' programming, and I like the fact that there was this dual mission here," she said. "We've kept the mission strong. We've kept Father Coleman's vision for the agency strong. It's one of the things I'm most proud of. Hopefully, we'll be able to carry that on for the next 50 years."

On March 1, Melanie Griffith , who manages JRC's adult day care, celebrated her 25th anniversary with the agency.

Karen Hartman, a client at JRC Adult Day Center in Canton Township, speaks with the center Director Melanie Griffith.

"They're family," she said. "I'm here more than I'm at home."

Griffith, who exudes with sunny personality, said the quality of care JRC provides for clients gives families peace of mind.

"I've always been a person that loved the elderly," she said. "If I can put a smile on their faces, then that's what I'm here for."

Nancy Cochrane has served on JRC's board of directors since 2001 and is chair of their upcoming anniversary gala event.

"With young children of my own at the time of joining the board, I could relate to the needs of working parents who must ensure their children are safe, secure, fed loved and receiving quality education," she said. "By providing quality care, we were supporting parents to do the best for their children and themselves."

Cochrane said she also had a vision in 2001 for expanding JRC's adult day care services beyond Northeast Canton, and wanted to help lead that strategy.

"Our agency is fortunate to be lifted up by a thriving community, and I am grateful for the financial support, which is critical to our success," she said.

Who was Rev. J. Robert Coleman?

The Rev. J. Robert Coleman attended St. Joseph School and Lincoln High School. After attending seminary in Cincinnati, Coleman was ordained into the priesthood in 1960.

He served St. Peter's parish in Canton, St. Barbara's in Massillon and parishes in Youngstown and Warren, where he spearheaded a $3.5 million HUD-funded housing and recreation project, before returning to Canton in 1973, where he was assigned to St. Paul's parish in Canton.

JRC, a non-profit agency that works with kids and seniors, was founded 50 years ago by the Rev. J. Robert Coleman.

During his tenure, Coleman established daycare and senior activities centers, soup kitchens, job training and employment programs and a senior citizens apartment complex.

Coleman at times clashed with superiors as he sought to serve his largely working-class parish, which was more integrated than any other in Stark County.

He came under criticism over his management style, including the use of church funds to support his Social Action Committee. It caused an exodus by some disgruntled parishioners but many others stayed.

In 1981, the late Bishop James Malone asked Coleman to resign but Coleman refused. In time, Malone relented but set up a parish council and guidelines for the parish's finances.

Coleman was an activist who also helped organize a campaign with residents on Canton's east side in opposition to Route 333, a plan to connect state Routes 62 and 30, which would have resulted in dozens of homes being demolished.

Coleman also convinced a reluctant Canton City Council to give him seed money for St. Paul Senior Housing, an apartment complex for low-income seniors at 1732 Market Ave. N. Now named "Vassar Village," it is owned by National Church Residences.

JRC CEO Julie Abiecunas looks at some of their archives. The nonprofit celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

In the spring of 1986, Coleman was attacked by a burglar who broke into St. Paul rectory. The assault left him with injuries, including a black eye. Coleman died that December following a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 53.

To learn more about JRC visit www.jrccares.org or call 330-454-3471.

JRC celebrates turning 50

In conjunction with Women's History Month, JRC will host its 26th annual women's history luncheon at noon Thursday at La Pizzeria Piazza at 3656 Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township with guest speaker, LPGA Hall of Fame golfer Renee Powell. There also will be a tribute to Ann Marie McCabe. Tickets are $50. The proceeds will benefit JRCs Child Learning Centers. Visit www.jrccares.org

JRC also will host an anniversary gala on June 21 at the Hilton Doubletree Hotel at 320 Market Ave. S in Canton. Tickets are $100 each.

