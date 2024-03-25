A new hidden speakeasy bar is coming to Downtown Evansville in the next few weeks

Nearly a century since its inception, Downtown Evansville is about to experience a revival of the roaring '20s with the arrival of a speakeasy.

Local Developer Brendon Meier is the owner of Hush on Main which is a 1920s speakeasy-themed bar in the basement unit of the Marlocon Building. Located at 323 Main St, this has been the former location of High Score Saloon, Babel Bar and Lounge, Market 323 Wine Bar and Delicatessen.

"I had decided a couple of years ago that I wanted to branch out and do something that is a place where people come to enjoy themselves," he stated referencing his full-time work at his company Advantium Real Estate Services. There he primarily does real estate appraisals for banks, local counties, and the state of Indiana stretching from mortgages to land funding.

As his kids got a little older, he started flipping and selling homes as a side hustle with the bit of extra time that he had. Wanted something different than the norm, so he started looking at avenues but he didn't know what side of the business to get into.

After traveling around to several speakeasy bars in the surrounding states, he thought that it would do Evansville good to have a nice cocktail lounge/piano bar that gave a speakeasy vibe.

"And when I found this place, I thought this was just the right fit," he said referencing the underground bar area that takes you under the busy downtown street.

Most recently before becoming the home of a speakeasy, it housed the popular downtown arcade bar High Score Saloon which just recently switched to a new location Main St.

For several weeks, the official date hadn't been announced for the grand opening, Meier has hosted several soft openings and started looking for staff members for the team.

History of Speakeasy

Following the first World War and protests from several religious and governmental leaders, the U.S. Congress passed the Eighteenth Amendment in the U.S. Constitution which established Prohibition in the country.

Starting on Jan. 17, 1920, Prohibition limited the manufacture, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages. Wanting to keep business and keep selling alcohol without getting in trouble, owners started creating speakeasies.

Also called a blind pig or tiger, it was an establishment to illicitly sold alcoholic beverages. While many were operated by organized crime groups, they were still popular places where you could hear live music and get drinks even if it wasn't the best alcohol.

Many required passwords or other safety provisions so that they would not get shut down or raided by the Bureau of Prohibition, which was known for arresting owners and patrons.

That period continued until Dec. 5, 1933, after the signing of the Twenty-first Amendment which repealed the previous amendment. From there, these secret meeting and drinking locations no longer had to be secret.

"The goal is to bring the experience to people because I think that people have a passionate connection towards that roaring 20s time, " Meier said. "It's one of those eras that really has stood the test of time."

Amid their dispersing or shutdown in the 1930s, speakeasies had a revamp in the 2000s and now there are hundreds across the nation.

What to expect from Hush

"It's so important that you just feel at ease, welcomed, and just relaxed," said Staci Eddington, a friend and business partner who helped Meier develop the interior for the bar. "We want you to walk in the door and feel like I can let my hair down after a long day."

She took on the project of designing the whole interior alongside Meier, much of her interior design experience comes from knowing what customers want from flipping and remodeling homes.

Because they have the 1920s theme, they wanted each item in the bar to be as authentic to the era. Of course, that's no easy feat which led them to being creative to find decorations wherever they could.

They wanted to give that true authentic feel of what it would look like walking into a New York speakeasy in the 1920s during the Industrial Revolution like the Cotton Club and Stork Club.

Their creative outlets, which included going any and everywhere to find the needed decorations led to it looking like you stepped into the Prohibition time. The bar is lined with pendant lights, 20s chandeliers gleam throughout the building and if you look up, you'll see the dozens of antique mirrors and regency pin lighting that lines the ceiling. Following the mirrors, it'll lead you to a grand piano from 1908 that the owners hope to keep regularly played.

Outside features several archways that will serve as a shoeshine center, and places to sit during outdoor activities like shuffleboard and photos. Whether indoors or outdoors, it was made sure to give room for future live music opportunities as that's what speakeasies were known for in the past. They're even following the authentic speakeasy rules by including a "secret" entrance and password for attendees.

Staff members will be dressed in authentic 20s gear, but attendees are not required to but encouraged if they feel inclined.

Just as the staff members will be authentic, so will the drinks and food.

Modern drinks are offered for attendees, but the full bar will be aimed at composing drinks from the era. Through his research, Meier identified over 150 drinks from the time but many had similar ingredients different names, or items that are no longer in existence or fail to capture the taste from a hundred years ago.

Through classes with liquor representatives, soft openings, and tastings at home, he identified several drinks of the era to highlight the menu. And with each drink, they aim to give a history lesson on the menu so that customers connect more with each sip.

The Gin Rickey, which traditionally features gin, lime juice, and carbonated water, was created by Jared Banguran and Colonel Joe Rickey in 1883 and was one of the most popular drinks of the time. At Hush, they've decided to add a twist with grapefruit instead of lime juice.

A similar popular drink, the French 75 features gin, champagne, lemon juice, and sugar, was created in 1915 during WWI at the New York Bar in Paris and said to have the kick of being shelled by a French 75mm field gun.

Since gin and whiskey were popular spirits of the time, it is featured in a lot of drinks from that time and drinks on the menu.

Similar to their drink menu, the food items will be heavily influenced by that era.

When they do open, the goal is to be open from Tuesday to Sunday with opportunities like karaoke, live music, brunch, and special events to be planned throughout the week. There's even talk about a possible murder mystery night there.

"In this phase of my life, I'm trying to provide what people want more than a need," Meier said. "I believe that Main Street through the years has gone through a lot of transitions and it's at a time now where I really believe things are on the rise here."

Now that the construction is done, he took to social media to announce their grand opening on March 28.

More information about the speakeasy and its opening can be found on their Facebook page, Hush On Main.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: 1920s Speakeasy Bar coming to Downtown Evansville