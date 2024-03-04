Hidden gun goes off during high school wrestling meet, Indiana deputies say

A gun went off during a high school wrestling meet over the weekend, Indiana deputies say.

Rochester High School was hosting 11 area schools for a wrestling meet on March 2 when a loud noise came from someone in the audience, according to a news release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

It turned out a gun had gone off inside 44-year-old Scott Yeager’s backpack, deputies said.

It was one of two loaded handguns in Yeager’s backpack, the sheriff’s office said.

“One of the handguns had a spent round still inside of the firearm,” deputies said.

No one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Yeager also had a knife, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a knife on school property, cocaine possession, methamphetamine possession and marijuana possession.

Rochester High School did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 4.

Rochester is about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

