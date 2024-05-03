Hidden camera filming through hole in trash can found in hospital bathroom, OH cops say

A hospital employee is accused of using a hidden cellphone to secretly record his co-workers in the restroom, Ohio law enforcement told news outlets.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Alexander Claspill, 28, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky, is accused of recording 19 people inside the employee bathroom at The Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, WLWT reported.

On March 28, a cellphone, later found to belong to Claspill, was discovered inside a trash can recording through a small hole, according to WKRC, citing court documents.

The majority of the victims appeared to be women, with some recorded partially nude, WXIX reported, citing court documents.

Court records show Claspill was charged with 19 counts of voyeurism on May 1, and his bond totaled $190,000.

McClatchy News reached out to Mercy Health — which operates health care organizations in Ohio and Kentucky, including The Jewish Hospital — for comment on May 3 but did not immediately hear back.

Claspill is no longer employed by Mercy Health, a spokesperson told WLWT.

