Hidden camera discovered in public bathroom of Southern California chiropractic clinic

Clients at a chiropractic office are disturbed after a hidden camera was discovered inside a public bathroom.

The camera was found at The Joint Chiropractic located on McBean Parkway in Valencia.

“I kind of freaked out, like what is this?” said the worker who discovered the camera. “I took pictures and put it my pocket and went to the front desk.”

The small video camera was found taped inside a cabinet located directly across from the toilet. It was connected to a power bank and was likely providing live video to whoever planted the camera.

“It was like 3 by 3, so really tiny and black, so it blended in pretty well,” noted the worker who did not wish to be identified. “I didn’t know what to do at that point.”

The public bathroom is typically used by staff and patients, some of whom are children.

“Kids go in that bathroom,” she said. “Women, men, a mix of people go in that bathroom. I don’t know why someone would do this.”

The woman said the camera was specifically pointed in a direction to capture anyone sitting down at the toilet.

“It was pointed directly at the toilet, so they were definitely aiming to record people using the bathroom, people’s private parts,” she said.

The incident has been reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department which is investigating the case as a possible invasion of privacy.

No suspects have been arrested as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call the LASD at 213-229-1700.

