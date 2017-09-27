Hicks robs Ramos of grand slam in return from DL

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks, in his first game back off the disabled list, makes a leaping catch of a sacrifice fly by Tampa Bay Rays' Wilson Ramos during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks returned from the disabled list Tuesday and robbed Tampa Bay's Wilson Ramos of a first-inning grand slam.

Playing for the first time since Sept. 2, Hicks leaped at the 385-foot sign in right-center and got his glove above the wall. He squeezed the webbing tight, preventing the ball from popping out, and limited Ramos to a sacrifice fly. That was the only run given up in the inning by rookie Jordan Montgomery, who had allowed the Rays to load the bases with no outs.

Hicks, who turns 28 next week, strained his right oblique muscle during a checked swing against Texas on June 25 and did not return until Aug. 10. He strained his left oblique at Boston on Sept. 2 when he reached up to make a running catch on the warning track on a drive by Hanley Ramirez.

