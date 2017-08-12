Hicks lifts Yankees over Red Sox with late 2-run homer

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks watches a two-run home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks awoke a dormant offense with a two-run homer that sparked a five-run eighth inning, then threw out a runner at third in the ninth inning to help Aroldis Chapman escape, and the New York Yankees rallied past the Red Sox 5-4 Friday night to stop Boston's winning streak at eight.

The Yankees trailed 3-0 going into the eighth, but came back to close within 3½ games of the Red Sox.

Chapman walked the bases loaded with no outs in the ninth. Andrew Benintendi hit a sacrifice fly that Hicks caught in front of the left-field warning track, and the one-hop throw to third base cut down Eduardo Nunez trying to advance from second. Mitch Moreland flied out to end it, giving Chapman his 15th save in 18 chances.

Adam Warren (3-2) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Addison Reed (0-1) got the loss.

MARLINS 6, ROCKIES 3

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 40th home run as Miami beat Colorado.

Derek Dietrich blooped a tiebreaking single in a three-run eighth inning.

Stanton hit his seventh homer in eight games. He neared the franchise record of 42 home runs set by Gary Sheffield in 1996.

Nolan Arenado became the first player in the majors with 100 RBIs, hitting his 26th homer for the Rockies.

Junichi Tazawa (2-2) tossed a scoreless eighth and Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth to record his third save in six chances. Jake McGee (0-2) took the loss.

INDIANS 5, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Carrasco took another no-hit try into the late innings at Tropicana Field, losing his bid on a two-out single in the seventh by Logan Morrison but leading Cleveland over Tampa Bay.

In July 2015, Carrasco came within one strike of a no-hitter at Tampa Bay before Joey Butler lined a two-out single in the ninth over leaping second baseman Jason Kipnis.

No Cleveland pitcher has thrown a no-hitter since Len Barker tossed a perfect game in 1981.

Carrasco (11-5) won for the first time in six starts since the All-Star break. He gave up two hits, struck out 10 and walked two in eight innings.

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 23rd home run, connecting off Jake Faria (5-3).

The Rays were shut out for the fourth time in seven games.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cole Hamels pitched seven scoreless innings, Elvis Andrus scored each time after his three hits and Texas handed Houston its fourth straight loss.

The Astros have lost 10 of 13, but still have a six-game lead over Boston for the American League's top mark.

Hamels (7-1) limited the Astros to three singles only six days after the lefty's complete game against Minnesota.

Alex Claudio got Altuve, who leads the majors in hitting, to look at strike three with runners on first and second for the final out.

The Rangers went ahead to stay with four runs in the third off Charlie Morton (9-5).

CARDINALS 8, BRAVES 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit two doubles and drove in three runs as surging St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight game. Atlanta has lost four in a row.

Adam Wainwright (12-5) went five innings. The Cardinals turned double plays in each of the first three innings.

Matt Bowman got his second save.

Mike Foltynewicz (10-7) tied a season high with four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

TWINS 9, TIGERS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario homered and drove in three runs each as Minnesota extended its winning streak to six.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton drew applause from the crowd at Comerica Park after a spectacular catch of Miguel Cabrera's 410-foot line drive. Buxton, running with his back to the plate on a ball measured at 109 mph off the bat, adjusted his route and made a diving catch on the warning track.

Mikie Mahtook homered for Detroit, which has lost six of seven.

Ryan Pressly (2-2) won in relief. Anibal Sanchez (3-3) allowed five runs in six innings.

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run, seventh-inning rally, Reynaldo Lopez pitched six strong innings in his White Sox debut and Chicago won its fourth straight.

Mike Moustakas hit two home runs to give him 34 this year, but Kansas City lost its fifth in a row.

Aaron Bummer (1-2) pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth to earn his first major league win. Tyler Clippard got two outs for his third save.

Danny Duffy (7-8) allowed five runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.