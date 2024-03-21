Hickory Hill shooting leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday night.

At 8:35 p.m. police officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Knightsbridge Cir.

Police located a male victim at the scene and he was transported to Regional One Hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

There is no suspect at this time.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, police ask that you call 901-529-CASH with tips.

