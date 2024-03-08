Hickman Planning Commission denies preliminary plan for controversial Pinewood Surf Club

On an 800-acre farm in Hickman County, a proposed riverfront development is causing a lot of chaos with local residents.

The Pinewood Surf Club was first proposed in early 2023. The property, owned by the McCormick family, is set to house 300 residences, an 18-hole golf course and, the main attraction, a wave pool that can create 7-foot waves.

When it was first proposed last year, county leaders and residents had many questions.

The location of the proposed community is in a flood plain. With the addition of a wave pool, it has the potential to cause that much more flooding.

Claude Callicott, a county commissioner and local farmer, said the plan “raises all kinds of environmental concerns."

"When someone brings up Pinewood, 'flood' is usually the first thing that pops into people's minds in this county,” Callicott said. "Everybody in this room has seen what even taking trees out in a flood plain can do. It bothers me.”

Multiple delayed meetings called for the project to be delayed, but a meeting Tuesday allowed residents to express why they believe they property should not be built.

Prior to the meeting, the Harpeth Conservancy wrote to the county Planning Commission about the issues that could arise due to the location of the proposed property. Issues pertaining to flooding, lack of clean drinking water and wastewater are major concerns.

According to the commission, “the applicant doesn’t address how a decentralized wastewater treatment system will function on the property (e.g., where a treatment pond would be located or where effluent might be sprayed) or how drinking water will be supplied (e.g., where private wells would be located).”

The Piney River, where the property will be located, was designated as one of the expectational waters by the Tennessee Division of Resource Water, and the proposed property has the possibility to harm the ecosystem.

Lack of sewage infrastructure is a huge issue because the Piney River is a tributary to the Duck River, which is recognized as one of the most biodiverse rivers in North America. The Piney provides drinking water and recreational activities and is also home to a state endangered fish.

According to the conservancy, “the proposed Pinewood Surf Club is a dense residential and recreational development with complex moving parts for drinking water, sewer, flooding, stormwater management, and emergency response, as well as the presence of a rare fish that triggers additional state clean water regulatory review and requirements. The material submitted is lacking in these critical areas.”

The organization Friends of the Piney also pointed out that the proposed development does not comply with a variety of provisions of the subdivision regulations and zoning resolution.

“First and foremost, the planning committee need to protect our natural resources,” said lifelong resident, farmer, and Friends of the Piney supporter Rhonda Wilkerson. “If we lost those, we have nothing

After Tuesday evening’s 3½ hour meeting, the Hickman Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny the preliminary plan for Pinewood Surf Club.

The meeting room, packed with local farmers, property owners, engineers, environmental advocates and other residents, erupted in cheers.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Hickman County Planning Commission denies Pinewood Surf Club proposal