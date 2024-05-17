A Hialeah running mouse, roach egg sacks at a Miami favorite, and other restaurant issues

A Miami breakfast and lunch favorite, a Hialeah restaurant with more holes than a 1982 T-shirt, and places from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach had issues with inspectors this week.

Note: We don’t do the inspections nor do we choose who gets inspected. That’s the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the same agency with which you file a complaint if you’re not happy with your restaurant’s tidiness.

We just report it with a dash of humor and maybe a pinch of judgment.

In alphabetical order:

Bolay, 3333 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens: Complaint inspection, one total violation, one High Priority violation.

Flies, about 10 of them, loomed on a cookline wall. Three more were landing on “unwrapped single service articles.” Another three were in kitchen dry storage.

That was it, and that was enough for this inspector.

Bolay was OK after re-inspection the next day.

Hobo’s Cafe, 101691 Overseas Highway, Key Largo: Routine inspection, 16 total violations, three High Priority violations.

And, here’s the customary appearance of ice machine mold. “Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

There was a hole in the wall behind the dishwasher. Makes it easy to explain the 10 pieces of rodent poop on top of the dishwasher.

The hot water faucet at the cookline handwash sink didn’ work.

A can opener blade was “soiled.”

Hobo’s passed the callback inspection.

Jimmy’s East Side Diner, 7201 Biscayne Blvd., Miami: Routine inspection, 20 total violations, five High Priority violations.

Pop by Jimmy’s most days and you’ll see a mix of locals packing the breakfast and lunch restaurant — parents who just dropped off their kids at school, senior citizen singles and couples, young adult pairs and groups, police officers ending or starting their shift.

Everybody loves Jimmy’s.

“Approximately 20 roach egg sacks in an unused reach-in cooler by back door in the kitchen.”

There were three live roaches in that roach maternity ward, five behind the hostess stand, behind a file cabinet and in an electrical box and one in a kitchen handwash sink.

A dead roach sat in the service area. Another one was under a kitchen reach-in cooler. Another one was in the back storage area.

“Equipment and utensils not properly air-dried — wet nesting.”

Under all the equipment in the kitchen and service areas, the floors and walls were “soiled” with an “accumulation of debris.”

Jimmy’s is no hole in the wall, but it had a “large hole in the bottom of the wall outside of the back door to the kitchen that exposes the interior wall to the kitchen.” Canned goods are stored in a room that’s exposed to the outside.

“Sides of equipment, and cabinets throughout the establishment are soiled.”

With all this soiled stuff in the place, you hope they wash and sanitize the dishes to operating room level. Well, the dishwasher does wash, but the sanitizer measured zero.

Also at the dishmachine, the “dishwasher loads dirty dishes into machine, then unloads clean dishes and does not wash hands between loading and unloading...”

Jimmy’s passed re-inspection the next day.

La America Cantina, 425 E. 25th St., Hialeah: Routine inspection, 17 total violations, five High Priority violations.

A dead roach was under a prep table and one near a door. The second dead roach wasn’t far from two dead worms.

“Floor area covered with standing water under the double sink at the preparation area.”

The windows near the three-compartment sink had a broken screen.

The floor with the dead worms and dead roaches also had a hole.

“Observed a hole on the wall behind the stove by where the mouse enters and exit from preparation area.”

“Observed live mouse running behind the stove and get into a hole in the wall.”

And the inspector counted more than 25 mouse droppings next to that hole in the wall.

There were also three droppings under the three-compartment sink.

A dented can of mixed vegetables got hit with the Stop Sale.

The restaurant passed re-inspection the next day.

La Belle Monique Restaurant & Bakery, 937 State Rd. 7, Plantation: Routine inspection, 11 total violations, six High Priority violations.

What’s worse? The 10 flies on the cookline “landing on the prep counter and on a power cord above the cookline?” Or the 40 flies “landing on walls, clean dishes and utensils” near the dishwasher and three-compartment sink?

“Non-food grade Home Depot bucket used to store seasonings.”

Stop Sales hit cooked turkey drum sticks and cooked beef that had been cooling two hours, needed to be at 41 degrees in four hours but were still at 90 degrees.

Containers of water and a water dispeser blocked a kitchen handwash sink. None of the kitchen handwash sinks had soap anyway.

Re-inspection proved better for La Bella Minique.

Ocean’s 13 Sports Bar & Grill, 3111 North Surf Rd., Hollywood: Routine inspection, 10 total violations, four High Priority violations.

A cook used bare hands to plate quesadillas.

Wings and lettuce in a salad station cooler were stored uncovered.

No test kit for checking the sanitizer in the dishwasher.

Six flies hung around, “landing on the wall and plastic containers in the dishwashing area.”

Ocean’s 13 benefited from a same day re-inspection.

Tree’s Wings & Ribs, 603 Royal Palm Blvd., Royal Palm Beach: Complaint inspection, nine total violations, five High Priority violations.

A violation stew of standing water, flies and roaches put Tree’s on this list back in January.

This time, they could have made a sauce with old food that needed to be tossed, not served. The cooked beans were nine days old, the chili sauce was 11 days old and, most senior of all, at 12 days, was the Alfredo sauce. Stop Sales on all.

Also getting hit with a Stop Sale was dangerously warm coleslaw.

Flies returned. At the server station, 15 landed on the prep counter, on a shelf with single service containers, plates and napkins. Another 15 were “landing on the bar counter, single service cups and lids and and in-use container with tea inside.”

Dead roaches decorated the floor behing the bar, on a storage shelf across from the cookline and on a soda box shelf on the cookline.

The inspector noted “non-food contact surfaces soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust.” Where? “Throughout the establishment.”

The “ceiling vent near the dishmachine area is soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

Tree’s passed the callback inspection the next day.

Vila’s Mexican & Cuban Cuisine, 2027 State Rd. 7, Fort Lauderdale: Routine inspection, five total violations, two High Priority violation.

Four roaches scurrying behind a cookline fryer.

A reach-in cooler had a “buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles.”

The paper towel dispenser at the ware washing area handwash sink couldn’t perform it’s raison d’etre, leaving users with damp hands.

Vila’s was in a better place after the next day’s re-inspection.