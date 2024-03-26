Hialeah councilman who sued the mayor is leaving. Now he seeks a position in Miami-Dade

Bryan Calvo, the youngest councilman ever elected in Hialeah and a constant challenge to the administration of Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr., will leave his seat on the City Council, with his sights set on a more ambitious position within Miami-Dade County.

On Tuesday, Calvo is expected to announce his candidacy to become Miami-Dade’s first elected tax collector, a position currently appointed by the county mayor.

Calvo will compete in the Republican primary for the nomination in August. Republican Dariel Fernandez, a former candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission, is also running for the position.

Less than three years after his election in Hialeah at age 23, Calvo has often found himself politically isolated on the council, with several proposals failing to garner support from his colleagues.

Among his unsuccessful initiatives were pushes to establish a redevelopment agency for the city’s impoverished eastern side, create districts that Hialeah lacks, mitigate annual water rate increases, and establish an immigration task force that was later promoted by the mayor through workshops.

He also proposed, without political support, an investigation into the 911 emergency department, leading to a lawsuit against Bovo, which was later dismissed for lack of merit.

Councilman Bryan Calvo, right, answers questions from reporters while Mayor Esteban Bovo, left, also answers questions from reporters in November 2023.

Despite those setbacks, Calvo said that his decision to leave the Hialeah Council is not related to his political stagnation but rather his desire to contribute to the county’s well-being, especially on fiscal matters.

Calvo said he hopes to shape a more conservative tax office.

“This is a crucial moment for Miami-Dade County’s 2.6 million residents, all of whom are facing an unprecedented affordability crisis and skyrocketing insurance premiums,” Calvo said. “I am ready to advocate on behalf of county residents and robustly address inefficiencies and root out any hint of bad management within the office of Tax Collector.”

In addition to processing taxes, the Tax Collector’s Office issues various licenses, including hunting and fishing licenses. The agency also processes vehicle registrations and tags, as well as disability parking permits in Miami-Dade.

If Calvo beats Fernandez in the Republican primary, he will advance to the general election against former Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson, a Democrat.

What the resignation means for Hialeah

Calvo’s formal resignation is scheduled for June, but he will be allowed to continue serving in office until January 2025, according to Florida statutes. It is expected that the vacancy will be filled by appointment.

“My only interest has always been to serve for the good of my hometown, Hialeah,” he stated.

Former Mayor Raúl Martínez said he considers Calvo a “political climber” who should give up his seat earlier.

“If he were interested in Hialeah’s well-being, he would fight and not resign,” Martínez emphasized. “But if he’s going to resign, he should do it now so the position can be filled in November rather than being appointed [later].”

Hialeah’s mayor and council members also said they are cautious about Calvo’s candidacy and its potential impact on Hialeah.

Bovo confirmed to El Nuevo Herald that he had spoken with Calvo about his departure. Although he acknowledged that their political relationship has not been good, he said it “has been dictated by him [Calvo].”

At the same time, the mayor ruled out that the councilman’s eventual departure or his decision to stay within Hialeah government for the time being would affect his administration.

“The majority of the council votes with the administration — even many of the votes are 7-0,” he emphasized.

It will not be the first resignation of a councilman under Bovo’s administration. His stepson Oscar De La Rosa left two months after the mayor took office and was replaced by Vivian Casáls-Muñoz.