Hi-Pointe Drive-In burglarized again; thieves get away with almost nothing

ST. LOUIS – Another break-in at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In has its owner and customers upset. In a Facebook post, the restaurant confirmed the burglary happened early Sunday morning. Employees tell FOX 2 it’s the fourth such break-in in the span of two years and the second in the past six months.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the popular burger shop near McCausland Avenue and Skinker Boulevard. The restaurant’s manager tells FOX 2 the burglars used a brick to break through one of the businesses large windows. It’s the second time in six months that particular window on the south side of the building has been shattered by burglars.

By Sunday afternoon, the window was boarded up, the glass was gone, and customers packed the popular establishment.

Surveillance cameras recorded the break-in. It shows five burglars entering the building. The manager on-scene tells FOX 2 the group didn’t get away with much. They said they broke two drawer holders, stealing one and leaving another. Neither had any cash, but the one they got away with did contain a $2,500 gift card.

The thieves also apparently damaged the safe but were unable to get inside it or remove it from the property.

They said the burglars also emptied three kegs before leaving the premises.

Customers tell FOX 2 they are tired of small businesses being targeted and wish these people who broke in would face justice. Nathan Thrasher frequents High-Pointe, eating at the establishment about twice a week.

“It sucks that good restaurants get treated in such a way,” Thrasher said. “Some people still think they can take advantage of small businesses like these.”

Catherine Jaggie works nearby and said the news of the break-in upsets her. She said she wishes the thieves would get jobs and work for a living like everyone else.

“I don’t think it’s fair at all,” Jaggie said. “It comes back on the business owner, and they’ve worked so hard to build what they have. It’s very unfortunate.”

In its Facebook post Sunday, High-Pointe’s owner emphasized that the business does not keep cash inside after it closes down for the night and that these burglars are targeting the wrong shop.

