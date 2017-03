Janelle: Even prominent Republicans are coming out and admitting that there is no evidence of any wiretapping. The only reason that the White House is still trying to convince people that his remarks shouldn't be taken literally or that there's still evidence out there that will be forthcoming is because they can't admit it was false without admitting that Trump falsely accused a former POTUS of a crime and/or unethical behavior. Trump is still under the assumption that he can just say whatever he wants to discredit people regardless of the truth of his statements. But as POTUS his words have power, and he cannot make false statements without consequences. Supporter of Trump or not, no one should find it acceptable for a POTUS to act this way.