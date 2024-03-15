HGTV Dream Home, HGTV Smart Home: Network picked Florida as location more than any other state

HGTV sweepstakes contests sure seem to like Florida.

We know the Sunshine State is paradise, and the network has long chosen the state as destinations for its two most popular sweepstakes contests.

Currently, the search is on for the winner of the 2024 HGTV Dream Home here. The network wrapped the 2024 contest for the Anastasia Island home − a winner was likely picked from a drawing Feb. 29, 2024, aka Leap Day, with results pending until at least April 30, according to contest rules.

In addition, the 2024 HGTV Smart Home sweepstakes begins April 19, 2024, with a gorgeous, technologically savvy home in Atlanta, Georgia, up for grabs. Voting will be at HGTV and Food Network.

So as we wonder who won and whether the winner will keep the 2024 HGTV Dream Home, we're taking a look back at previous Dream Home and Smart Home locations. Interestingly, since both contests began in 1997 and 2008, respectively, Florida has been chosen more than any other state.

Here's what we know.

Where is HGTV Dream Home 2024?

The 2024 HGTV Dream Home is on Anastasia Island in Northeast Florida and described as "a grand coastal escape."

Who won 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island in Florida sweepstakes contest?

As of March 15, 2024, more than a month after voting officially closed for the 2024 HGTV Dream Home sweepstakes contest, a winner has not been announced. Rules state: "One prospective grand prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the promotion period on approximately Feb. 29, 2024."

The grand prize winner will be contacted by HGTV. Official rules state: "Prospective grand prize winner will be contacted either by phone, email, in writing or via an 'ambush style' visit by sponsor's representatives at the grand prize winner's home or other location between Feb. 30, 2024, and April 30, 2024. The prospective grand prize winner may be filmed or otherwise recorded during such visit by sponsor." Note: Feb. 30, 2024, is not an actual date, but this is what was on HGTV’s site as of Feb. 20, 2024.

Is there a cash option for HGTV Dream Home 2024 in Florida?

In lieu of taking title to the HGTV Dream Home 2024 (and the contents of the HGTV Dream Home), the grand prize winner could opt for the “cash option” or $650,000 in cash. Total ARV of the grand prize is $820,000 if grand prize winner selects the cash option in lieu of the HGTV Dream Home in Anastasia Island, Florida.

How much is HGTV Dream Home 2024 worth? What is total HGTV Dream Home grand prize package worth?

Value of the total Anastasia Island HGTV Dream Home package is estimated at just over $2.2 million. In total, the winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

Keys to the fully furnished home, which, according to rules, includes home furnishings, fixtures, artwork and merchandise for an approximate retail value of $2,069,595

A new Mercedes-Benz E Class sedan worth about $70,000, according to the rules

$100,000 cash

Can you sell the HGTV Dream Home if you win? Can you sell HGTV Smart Home if you win? Do winners have to keep HGTV homes?

If you win the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island, Florida, near St. Augustine, you can sell the home. If you win the 2024 HGTV Smart Home in Atlanta, Georgia, you can take the cash option, and the house would likely be put on the market. Several past winners of HGTV's popular sweepstakes contests have done that.

Where are the HGTV Dream Homes?

According to HGTV's site, here's a list of HGTV Dream Home locations from the start of the contest to present.

2024: Anastasia Island, Florida

2023: Morrison, Colorado

2022: Warren, Vermont

2021: Newport, Rhode Island

2020: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

2019: Whitefish, Montana

2018: Gig Harbor, Washington

2017: St. Simons Island, Georgia

2016: HGTV Dream Home on Merritt Island, Florida

2015: Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

2014: Lake Tahoe, California

2013: Charleston, South Carolina

2012: Park City, Utah

2011: Stowe, Vermont

2010: Sandia Park, New Mexico

2009: Sonoma, California

2008: Islamorada, Florida

2007: Winter Park, Colorado

2006: Lake Lure, North Carolina

2005: Tyler, Texas

2004: St. Mary's, Georgia

2003: Mexico Beach, Florida

2002: Sherwood, Maryland

2001: Camden, Maine

2000: Nehalem, Oregon

1999: Rosemary Beach, Florida

1998: Beaufort, South Carolina

1997: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Where is the 2024 HGTV Smart Home? Where are the past HGTV Smart Homes?

According to HGTV's site, here's a list of HGTV Smart Home locations from the start of the contest to present. The 2024 HGTV Smart Home contest officially begins April 19, 2024, with voting at hgtv.com.

2024: Atlanta, Georgia

2023: Santa Fe, New Mexico

2022: Wilmington, North Carolina

2021: Naples, Florida

2020: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2019: Dallas, Texas

2018: Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina

2017: Scottsdale, Arizona

2016: Raleigh, North Carolina

2015: Austin, Texas

2014: Nashville, Tennessee

2013: Paradise Key South Beach, Florida, aka Jacksonville Beach

2012: Serenbe, Georgia

2011: Stapleton, Colorado

2010: Plymouth, Massachusetts

2009: Port St. Lucie, Florida

2008: Hilton Head, South Carolina

How many HGTV Dream Home locations were in Florida over the years?

As of March 15, 2024, there have been five HGTV Dream Homes in Florida:

Anastasia Island, Florida (2024)

Merritt Island, Florida (2016)

Islamorada, Florida (2008)

Mexico Beach, Florida (2003)

Rosemary Beach, Florida (1999)

How many HGTV Smart Home locations were in Florida?

As of March 15, 2024, there have been three HGTV Smart Homes in Florida:

Naples, Florida (2021)

Paradise Key South Beach, Florida, aka Jacksonville Beach (2013)

Port St. Lucie (2009)

