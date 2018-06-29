Hezbollah says 'very big victory' imminent in south Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, a key Damascus ally, said on Friday a "very big victory" was near in south Syria, where an army offensive has made rapid gains against insurgents.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also denied a statement by a Saudi-led coalition that its forces had killed eight members of Lebanon's Hezbollah in Yemen.

While Nasrallah has said his Shi'ite movement has not sent fighters to Yemen, he said "we do not confirm or deny" if Hezbollah has any other kind of presence there.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)