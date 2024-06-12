Hezbollah hits Israel with forceful attack
The Iran-backed terrorist organization struck Israel after one of its top military commanders was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Khaled Elgindy of the Middle East Institute joins the show.
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
American journalist Evan Gershkovich will stand trial in Russia on espionage charges. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich's case and fellow American Paul Whelan, who is also detained in Russia.
Apple's new Messages via satellite will let you text friends and family even when you're off the grid without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley balked at the notion that he used interest from the Los Angeles Lakers to get a better deal in his current position.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
Spotify announced on Thursday that it’s venturing further into the ad space with its first in-house creative agency called Creative Lab, helping brands create custom marketing campaigns. It will also begin testing generative AI ads, the company said. The launch of Creative Lab shows that Spotify is ramping up its efforts to attract advertisers to the platform.
Prime Day is confirmed to be kicking off sometime in July. Here's all the info we have, along with super deals you can shop early.
Segway's Navimow is an excellent, if pricey, way to keep your lawn trimmed.
Score the best price we've ever seen on this top-selling unit that shoppers say is 'so quiet and modern-looking.'
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
House prices are not going down yet; we’ll have to wait for federal policy and new home construction for prices to improve. Learn when housing prices will drop.
If you’re on the hunt for today’s best CD rates, we’ve narrowed down some of the top offers. Learn more about CD rates today and how to open an account.
Roomba Essential robot vacuums are on sale for as low as $180 right now. These are still highly capable robovacs.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Southwestern heat wave expands east, ‘Bridgerton’ Part 2 premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine what’s wrong with the 2024 Atlanta Braves, Paul Skenes receiving a standing ovation on the road, the Dodgers making a trade and MLB dropping the ball in regards to Rintaro Sasaki.
Adventure Time is coming back with a movie and two spinoff series. One series is for young children and another is a prequel.
Waymo is voluntarily recalling its robotaxis after one of them collided with a telephone pole in an alley enroute to pick up a passenger.
May's CPI showed inflation is cooling, raising investor hopes for Fed rate cuts.
Score a luxurious queen sheet set for $20, a Cuisinart air fryer for $30 off and a top-selling fire pit that doubles as a grill for nearly 50% off.
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.