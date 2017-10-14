Heynckes' 4th stint at Bayern begins with rout of Freiburg

Bayern Munich's head coach Jupp Heynckes arrives at the stadium prior to the match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — With Jupp Heynckes back at the helm, Bayern Munich kicked off his fourth tenure as coach with a 5-0 rout of visiting Freiburg on Saturday.

Heynckes got off to a perfect start with an own-goal from Julian Schuster, a diving header from Kingsley Coman, and second-half goals from Thiago Alcantara, Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich.

The margin of victory also helped restore some of the swagger missing after Bayern's lackluster start to the season.

The 72-year-old Heynckes — who won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble in his previous stint with Bayern before retiring in 2013 — was coaxed into returning after Carlo Ancelotti was fired.

Bayern was two points behind Borussia Dortmund before the leader's home game against Leipzig later Saturday.

Also, Schalke won 2-0 at Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt scored late for a 2-1 win at Hannover. Augsburg also struck late to salvage a 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim, and Mainz defeated Hamburger SV 3-2.