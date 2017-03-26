Hey, Paul Ryan: Twitter thinks it's time to call your office

President Donald Trump is doing just great after the Republican healthcare bill failed to make it to a vote Friday, thank you so much.

No heads will roll for that humiliating defeat. Especially not the Just Cuts noggin of House Speaker Paul Ryan. It's all love and affection and onwards and upwards on Pennsylvania Avenue.

So, please don't read anything into the fact Trump told his 27 million Twitter followers to watch Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News at 9 p.m Saturday, in which the host absolutely eviscerated the Speaker and called for him to resign.

It was just coincidence, surely, that Jeanine Pirro tore Ryan limb from limb.

"Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the house.The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his healthcare bill." #openingstatement pic.twitter.com/75WbI4mcYX — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 26, 2017

"I want to be clear: this is not on President Trump. No one expected a business man to completely understand the nuances ... of Washington," Pirro went on, fulsomely defending the president in a way Trump definitely did not intend for America to hear.

The Fox anchor insisted she had not spoken to Trump directly. Nevertheless, in her honest opinion, he is handling the healthcare collapse "with dignity."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer downplayed Trump's tweet earlier Saturday. According to the Washington Post, Spicer said Trump tweeted only because he was a fan of Pirro's show.

In any case, no one noticed that little Trump-Pirro coincidence apart from most of the internet.

Quick look at Trump and Paul Ryan talking tonight pic.twitter.com/gYimciiAWr — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) March 26, 2017

This is a COLD-BLOODED Trump move. Revenge is a dish best served via Jeanine Pirro apparently. Paul Ryan is terrible but even I'm like pic.twitter.com/GmwOHTy6D5 — David Chen (@davechensky) March 26, 2017

Today's mini-play, courtesy of reality:

Trump: Watch Jeanine Pirro's show tonight!

Pirro: Paul Ryan must resign!

Ryan: Wait, what?





— Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) March 26, 2017

Trump tweeted a promo for Judge Pirro's Fox show this AM, reason unclear.



Tonight, she began her show calling for Ryan to resign.



....? pic.twitter.com/iRTAAtI6oY







— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 26, 2017

Trump told people on Twitter to watch @JudgeJeanine. She began her show calling for Speaker Ryan to resign. Coincidence? I'm sure! — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 26, 2017

The White House has been contacted for comment.

