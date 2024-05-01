Hey North Jersey, get ready for warmer-than-normal May with lots of rain

Most of New Jersey can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures starting in May along with higher rainfall amounts through the bulk of the summer, according to long-term forecasts from the National Weather Service.

A 30-day temperature outlook map of the United States, released on April 18 by the NWS, shows the majority of the state has between a 40% and 50% chance of seeing "above normal" temperatures during that time. A portion of South Jersey has a smaller chance of higher than average temperatures, between 30 and 40%.

New Jersey is likely to see a normal amount of precipitation in the next month, according to the NWS outlook. However, the 90-day forecast through July shows a 33% to 40% chance of above-normal rainfall for the entire state.

The tree pollen season has started and should peak in May, according to AccuWeather

The average temperature for May at Newark Airport is 63.3 degrees, according to 30 years of data from the NWS. The average monthly precipitation rises steadily throughout the spring and early summer, from 3.97 inches in May to 4.34 inches in June and 4.66 inches in July.

The three-month forecast provides an even greater indication of warmer temperatures. All of New Jersey has a 50% to 60% chance of exceeding the average during that time, meaning the entire state will be "likely above" normal through the end of July, according to the NWS.

While many residents are undoubtedly enjoying the summer-like temperatures, the conditions produce more pollen earlier, leading to an altogether unpleasant experience for allergy sufferers, experts say.

New Jersey Rain

Accuweather reported at the start of spring that tree pollen plants, which cause most spring allergy symptoms, were budding up to three weeks ahead of schedule for much of the country. The warmer weather, particularly in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, "will make for a much quicker and more forceful start to the pollen season," Accuweather meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

The tree pollen is expected to peak in early May, according to Accuweather. New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are among the major cities in the area that will be affected by the early appearance of pollen, which is also expected to reach higher levels than prior years.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lots of rain in the weather forecast for North Jersey in May