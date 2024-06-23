Hey Muskingum County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

ZANESVILLE − The Special Olympics Torch Run will be in Zanesville on June 26. The group run will meet at the downtown Rite Aid and proceed to Muskingum County Courthouse to meet Starlight athletes, their families and other members of the community.

This is a volunteer movement that was established by members of the law enforcement community to support Special Olympics. Each year, officers carry the Flame of Hope along with athletes into the summer games opening ceremonies at The Ohio State University. The flame symbolizes courage, perseverance, and inclusion.

ZANESVILLE − South Rehl Road will be closed at the intersection of US 40 on June 26. Crews will be conducting soil borings near the bridge, according to the Muskingum County Engineer's Office.

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Engineer's Office has announced Clay Pike Road will be closed for three weeks starting June 24 for a bridge replacement from Grieves Lane to Osborn Road.

NEWARK − The Coshocton-Fairfield-Licking-Perry Solid Waste District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. June 28 at the Licking County Transit Building, 745 E. Main St., Newark. The meeting will include routine business and approval of the draft budget for 2025. For more information, call the district office at 740-349-6308 or 800-845-5361.

ZANESVILLE − The Girl Scout Olympics will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. July 14 at the Zanesville Girl Scout Center, 3230 Bowers Lane. There will be sports stations, science experiments, face painting, free food, door prizes and opportunities to join Girl Scouts. The events is for girls in kindergarten to 12th grades and their families.

NEW CONCORD − Space Days is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for youth ages 8 to 9 on July 15 and for ages 10 to 12 on July 16 at the John and Annie Glenn Museum, 72 W. Main St., New Concord. The theme is STEM - Forces of Motion. Students will learn about kinds of forces and their effects on objects as they perform experiments and participate in activities.

Cost is $20 and includes a pizza lunch and a book. Register by calling 740-826-3305 or go to johnandannieglennmuseum.org.

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced Lester Little Scholarship Fund winners for 2024. Avery Vasko of John Glenn High School won the Muskingum Ag Education Scholarship. Jason Adams of Zanesville High School and Olivia Lutz of Maysville High School won Lester Little Journalism Scholarships with Lutz also taking the Lester Little Music Education Scholarship. Other music scholarships winners were Breonna Cosgrove of John Glenn High School and Marlee Lawson of Maysville High School.

Receiving John and Susan Rose Door Scholarships were Kenley Piccone of West Muskingum High School and Jenna Mears, a 2022 graduate of West Muskingum High School attending Ohio University and majoring in nursing.

ZANESVILLE − The Good Deeds Service Club is holding its third annual Teacher Wishlist Project for kindergarten to 12th grade teachers in Muskingum County. The first 10 to 12 applicants will receive $100 to $200 to purchase classroom supplies for the coming school year. Applications are due by Aug. 1 with winners named on Aug. 14. Applications forms are at matsonretirementplanning.com/events.

