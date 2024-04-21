Hey Guernsey County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

CAMBRIDGE — The Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized Caleb Stanberry of Cambridge City School District during the 35th annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards. Stanberry will attend Kent State University for computer science.

LORE CITY — The April regular board meeting for the East Guernsey Local School District Board ofEducation has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the CCP Lab in the Buckeye Trail High School.

CAMBRIDGE — The city of Cambridge is accepting 2024 sidewalk replacement applications. Applications can be picked up at the mayor’s office at 814 Wheeling Ave., on the second floor. For additional information call 740-439-1050.

ANTRIM — The Guernsey County commissioners approved the release of funds in the amount of $25,000 from N11 Guernsey County Fire Training Facility Fund to the Antrim Community Volunteer Fire Department to construct a fire-law enforcement-EMS training facility.

CAMBRIDGE — The Guernsey-Noble Business and Professional Women’s Club will celebrate Administrative Professionals Week by hosting its 12th annual Spring Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at Theo's Restaurant. Susanne Simpson the Southeast Regional Liaison will present an overview of the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office. The cost is $35 and can be paid at the door.

GUERNSEY COUNTY — The Guernsey County Highway Department announces that Ohio Avenue (County Road 431) will be closed between Corduroy Road (County Road 341) and Dunning Lane (Township Road 3498) daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday for culvert replacement.

NEW CONCORD — The John & Annie Glenn Museum in New Concord and the National Road & Zane Grey Museum in Norwich are preparing for opening day May 1, and are reaching out to the community in search of volunteers. Any history enthusiast is encouraged to volunteer as a docent or period actor. Interested individuals can contact the Museum Association of East Muskingum at 800-752-2602.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: What you need to know to start your week