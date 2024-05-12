Hey Guernsey County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

CAMBRIDGE − Clover Road will be closed between Claysville Road and Hendershot Road from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 13-14, for culvert replacements. The specific location of the closure will change as crew move along the road.

Culvert replacements will also close Johnson Mill Road between Brigadoon Lane and Greenlawn Road from 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. May 13-15.

CAMBRIDGE — The next meeting of the Southeastern Ohio Civil War Roundtable will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel room of the Ninth Street Methodist Church. Local teacher and author Beverly Kerr will speak on the little-known but notable history of the Mississippi Marine Brigade, as reflected in the diary of one of its soldiers. Kerr has prepared and edited the diary for publication and it will be available soon. For more information contact Joe Farrell at 740-439-1171 or 412-519-8343.

DELLROY — The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association will hold its executive board meeting at noon May 21 at the Dellroy Community Hall, located at 4 W. Main St.

LORE CITY — The May regular board meeting for the East Guernsey Local School District Board ofEducation has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the CCP Lab at the Buckeye Trail High School.

Fifth and sixth grade students from St. Benedict's with their awards from the International Exploratory Latin Exam.

CAMBRIDGE — The fifth and sixth-grade classes at St. Benedict's school recently took the International Exploratory Latin Exam. All students in each grade successfully passed the exam. Five participants received perfect scores and the two participants achieved Magna Cum Laude status.

CAMBRIDGE — The Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the office's conference room. The Ethics Council will be held at 5 p.m. Board member in-service to follow.

