Hey Guernsey County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

CAMBRIDGE — Guernsey County commissioners voted to accept quotes from Surgent Construction for $43,840 for labor, installation of safety wall, door and desks for the clerk of courts and to accept a quote from American Telephone Technologies for $6,788 for access control for the clerk of courts. The total amount for both quotes will be paid from the county buildings.

SENECAVILLE — The Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Commons at the Buffalo Campus, 57090 Vocational Road.

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Services Center Governing Board will hold its regular June meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the MVESC Zanesville office, 205 N. Seventh St.

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City School Board of Education will conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Garfield Administrative Center, 518 S. Eighth St. The purpose of this meeting will cover minutes, financial reports, a temporary certificate of resources and appropriations, personnel, authorizations for treasurer and director of business operations, insurance renewal and contracts/easement. In addition, there will be a public hearing during the meeting regarding the retirement and potential reemployment of Cindy Lucas, a math teacher at Cambridge Middle School.

NEW CONCORD — The East Muskingum Local School Board will meet in regular session at 4 p.m. Thursday at the John Glenn High School Muskie Room located at 13120 John Glenn School Road.

CUMBERLAND — Caiden Roberts of Cumberland is a new junior member of the American Angus Association. Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

CAMBRIDGE — The Myron Fishel Scholarship Fund supports Guernsey County students attending or planning to attend an accredited postsecondary institution. Recipients of the 2024 scholarships are John Glenn students Addison Burris, Porter Snider, Isaac Trujillo and Elizabeth Wycoff; Meadowbrook students Taylor Forbes, Karly Launder, Madison May, Sara Mignano and Zayden Yeagle; Buckeye Trail students are Janson Alloway and Grace Shipe; and Cambridge students are Cameron Campbell, Caleb Stanberry, Smith Sylvis and Kensley Taylor.

CAMBRIDGE — The application period for the Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program is now open. The latest round of funding for District 14, which includes Guernsey County , requires a prescreening checklist that are due to the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) office by 4:30 p.m. July 23. The prescreening checklist and application are available at https://omegadistrict.org/programs/community_development/opwc-greenspace/. For more information, call Erin Wright at 330-243-0133.

CAMBRIDGE — There will be a meeting of the Guernsey County Port Authority at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the CIC conference room located at 9900 Brick Church Road, Suite 2.

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department Board of Health will meet in regular session at 5:30 Monday, June 17 at the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department.

ZANESVILLE — Carson Rowland of John Glenn High School is one of three winners of the Ronna Bucci and Dr. Charles Dietz Art Scholarship. He will attend The Ohio State University to study film and marketing. Other winners are Nataleigh Riegle-Parr of Philo High School who will attend Ohio University to major in studio art, and Zosia Walker of West Muskingum High School, who will attend the Columbus College of Art and Design and major in video game design.

