Hey Guernsey County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

NEW CONCORD — Celebrate New Concord, the annual summer concert series, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at village park with the Found Sounds Steelband. Found Sounds is a versatile musical group created by Matt Dudack to deliver percussion music from different parts of the world to Ohio audiences. Its members are alumni of the University of Akron Steel Drum Band. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the New Concord United Methodist Church. Admission is free.

KNOX TOWNSHIP — The regular June meeting for the Knox Township Trustees will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Knox Township meeting hall.

LORE CITY — The June regular board meeting for the East Guernsey Local School District Board ofEducation has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the CCP Lab at the Buckeye Trail High School.

New officers for the Guernsey Noble Business Professional Woman are, from left, Cheryl Lowry-Miller, chartering president; Tammy Reed, treasurer, Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson, secretary; Cindy King, vice president; and Chandra Onttko, president. At right is Sherry Wilkins, past president.

CALDWELL — The Ohio Valley Educational Services Center board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lori's restaurant in Caldwell.

