Hey, Governor DeSantis: A little freedom here, please.

Make the 'Free State' really free

During the COVID pandemic, Gov. DeSantis ignored National Institutes of Health’s recommendations about vaccinations and other precautions. He said that this was “The free state of Florida,” and that he would protect Florida residents from government intrusion. Well, how things have changed.

DeSantis and the Florida Legislature are continuing to intrude in our schools, our businesses, our bedrooms and even our bodies. First, there was the denial of citizens’ ability to protest at the capitol. Then came the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, attacks on Disney and book bans. Then came restrictions on abortion and now, the fight against the legalization of recreational marijuana. This is all about expanding — not limiting — government. The remedy: in November? Get out and vote for amendments that expand our freedoms and against politicians who limit them.

Roger Sakolove, Boynton Beach

Rescind Trump's excessive fine

In Timbs v. Indiana, U.S Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote the opinion on behalf of a unanimous court decision that the 8th Amendment's excessive-fine clause is incorporated protection applicable to the states under the 14th amendment's due process clause. Exorbitant tolls undermine other constitutional liberties. Excessive fines can be used, for example, to retaliate against or chill the speech of political enemies. No clearer example of this exists than the fines, exceeding $300 million, levied by a New York judge at the behest of a politician who had run on a platform of "getting Trump." While it is a fool's errand to predict outcomes of appeals, I believe Donald Trump will ultimately have the fine dramatically reduced if not rescinded.

Carl J Domino, Jupiter

Curb cyberbulling by cutting social media

Re the March 15 article on “Social media bans: Five laws affecting Palm Beach County students:” I agree that children under 16 should not have social media accounts since they don't fully know how to utilize the internet and the dangers lurking within it. However, children can look up inappropriate sites, unknowingly, and scammers can reach out to kids and attain their parents' information, which kids often give up, not realizing who they are dealing with.

Cyberbullying can be avoided if kids do not have social media access. It has led to depression and self-harm. Through harassment, threats, and embarrassment, children can be coaxed into doing things they should not do or probably even know about at such a young age. The use of social media also has led to a lack of sleep, bad study habits, and a lack of focus. This is another valid reason I agree with your idea that social media for children under sixteen should be prohibited. These are all important factors that can help students be more successful and avoiding social media can assist with their success.

Diego Mattison-Santos, Boca Raton

