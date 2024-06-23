Hey Coshocton County: What you need to know to start your week

NEWCOMERSTOWN − The Cy Young Days Festival luncheon is at 12:30 p.m. June 29 at Newcomerstown High School, 659 Beaver St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. There will be five Louisville Slugger baseball bats auctioned.

Guest is Len Barker. While not a Cy Young Award winner, he pitch the 10th perfect game in baseball history for the Cleveland Indians, now the Guardians, on May 15, 1981. He will be signing items at the luncheon; limit one per person.

Barker will also serve as the grand marshal for the annual parade at 6 p.m. He will sign autographs after at the Olde Main Street Museum.

Tickets for the luncheon are $25 for adults and $15 for children younger than 12. Reservations are required by calling 740-227-1544 or emailing chaney.janet8@gmail.com. The full schedule is at cyyoungdaysfestival.com.

COSHOCTON − Coshocton County Job and Family Services is holding an independent living fair for older youth in foster care from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 in the Coshocton County Commissioners Community Room. Vendors include Ohio Means Jobs, Ohio State University Extension, Park Bank, Kent State University, Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority, Bridges, Ohio Army National Guard, PNC Bank, Central Ohio Technical College and Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

For more information, call 740-296-7512 or email anna.fowler@jfs.ohio.gov.

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Board of Revision will meet at 10 a.m. June 25 in the Coshocton County Treasurer's Office, 349 Main St. COSHOCTON − Beef quality assurance recertification training will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 27, in the County Services Building in Coshocton. There is no charge for the program, but reservations are requested by calling the extension office at 740-622-2265. Producers may take an in-person class or can complete the training online at www.bqa.org.

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Community Band will play at 7 p.m. June 28 on the Coshocton Court Square. Bring a chair. The concert will be cancelled if it rains. Songs will include "The Light Eternal," "Yankee Doodle Dandy," "American Patrol," "National Emblem," and "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

NEWARK − The Coshocton-Fairfield-Licking-Perry Solid Waste District Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. June 28 at the Licking County Transit Building, 745 E. Main St., Newark. The meeting will include routine business and approval of the draft budget for 2025. For more information, call the district office at 740-349-6308 or 800-845-5361.

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Fatherhood Initiative is offering free tickets to fathers and their children for a Columbus Clippers baseball game on Aug. 24 at JFS Stadium in Columbus. A shuttle will leave from Coshocton County Job and Family Services at 4:30 p.m. Those attending will also receive food vouchers. Email coshoctonfathers@gmail.com. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to number of seats on the bus.

COSHOCTON − Leadership Coshocton County is seeking two new members to fill vacant at-large positions approved by the Coshocton Foundation on the advisory board.

All board members serve a two-year term with an option to serve for up to three years. One can serve up to two terms, or six years total. The board serves in an advisory capacity and is responsible for vision and policy making for Leadership Coshocton County and Coshocton County Youth Leadership. For more information and an application, email lead@coshoctonfoundation.org.

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County United Way is holding its second annual raffle with proceeds benefitting partner agencies. Raffle tickets are being sold for seven prizes. Prizes include gift certificates to Hocking Hills, Great Wolf Lodge and Cork and Tap Excursions, as well as a Big Green Egg grill, a Traeger grill and a 65-inch television.

Tickets are $10 each or six for $50. They are available at the local United Way office, from any board member, and at various downtown summer events. Winners will be named at the final concert of the summer series on Sept. 8.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: What you need to know to start your week