Hey Coshocton County: Here's what you need to know to start your week

JACKSONTOWN − The Ohio Department of Transportation has several projects in the area.

Motorist can expect lane closures on Ohio 79 for the chip and seal project from the Licking County line to southern corporation limit of Nellie. Two-way traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation.

Work has begun on Ohio 16 between County Road 6 and Spitler Drive. Two-way traffic will be maintained on 16 however motorists can only turn right out of County Road 6. Traffic must go Ohio 16 westbound. Additionally, Motorist on Spitler Drive can only turn right onto 16 westbound. ODOT will move the left-hand turn lane on 16 eastbound to County Road 6, as the turn lane has limited sight distance with the barrier wall in place.

Two-way traffic will be maintained with a flagging operation as the resurfacing of Ohio 83 from the Muskingum/County county line to the Ohio 16 intersection continues.

COSHOCTON − A rummage sale to benefit missions of the Sold Rock Foursquare Church will be held from 8:30 to 6 p.m. June 21 and 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 22, in building 1 at the Coshocton Fairgrounds.

COSHOCTON − The River View Board of Education changed its meeting from June 18 to June 27. It will be held at 5 p.m. in the administrative building

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet on June 18, as June 19 is Juneteenth. The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the board conference room.

COSHOCTON − The fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 19 on the Coshocton Court Square, 318 Main St. There will be food, games, vendors and live music by Rese Jhordan.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: What you need to know to start your week