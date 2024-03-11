Hesperia school bus driver accused of possessing child pornography

Investigators over the weekend announced the arrest of a school bus driver from Hesperia accused of possessing child sexual abuse material as they continued seeking possible additional victims, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies and FBI agents arrested Donal James Seaver, 49, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 10600 block of Redlands Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials and county booking records.

"Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Seaver's booking photograph," sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. It's unclear how many victims have been identified so far.

Seaver was employed as a school bus driver, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Mara Rodriquez. Further details of his employment were not available Monday afternoon.

Seaver was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, records show. Bail was set at $30,000 pending an initial court appearance.

Donal James Seaver, 49, of Hesperia (Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Bureau Detail, Hesperia Station deputies and the FBI.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Katie Merrill at (909) 890-4904. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.

Editor's note: Because there is a possibility of additional victims related to this investigation, The Daily Press is releasing Seaver's booking photo. In most cases, The Daily Press no longer publishes booking photos.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia school bus driver accused of possession of child pornography