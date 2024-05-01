Hesperia pastor, foster parent accused of long-term sexual abuse of two girls

A pastor and foster parent from Hesperia faces child sex abuse charges after he was arrested on suspicion of long-term molestation of two girls, authorities said.

Jose Manuel Lozano, 50, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, along with five additional counts related to child molestation, according to San Bernardino County Superior Court records.

His alleged victims were described as 10-year-old and 16-year-old girls, sheriff's officials said in a written statement. The charged crimes date as far back as 2020, court records show.

Jose Manuel Lozano, 50, of Hesperia, pictured in an photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Deputies arrested Lozano on the morning of April 25 at a home along Muscatel Street, according to county booking records.

The arrest came at the end of an investigation into the allegations against him, officials said.

Investigators said Lozano served as both a foster parent and a pastor at a local church. Officials did not specify which church he worked for.

"Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Lozano's photograph," the statement said.

Bail for Lozano was set initially set at $5 million, but reduced to $2 million during Tuesday's court appearance, records show.

He was next scheduled to appear in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court on Monday.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Hesperia Police Department Detective Bureau at (760) 947-1500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia pastor, foster parent accused of sexually abusing two girls