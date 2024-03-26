Hesperia man fatally shot by San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies following pursuit

A Hesperia man was shot and killed by San Bernardino County deputies after he allegedly assaulted deputies with a "large metal object" at the end of a pursuit through Hesperia late Monday.

Keith Vinyard, 52, died following the shooting, which took place shortly before 10 p.m. in the 15400 block of Halinor Street, just east of 11th Avenue, according to sheriff's officials.

The 15400 block of Halinor Street in Hesperia, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

The incident began when a deputy assigned the Hesperia Police Department tried to pull Vinyard over as he was driving in a vehicle. He had a felony arrest warrant stemming from a domestic violence investigation, according to authorities.

Vinyard fled deputies "driving recklessly at a high rate of speed," sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

"At the end of the pursuit, Vinyard refused to comply with commands and threatened to shoot the deputy," according to the statement. "As additional deputies arrived, Vinyard armed himself with a large metal object and a lethal force encounter occurred."

Deputies provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, sheriff's officials said. Vinyard died at the scene.

No further details were available.

The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation under Assembly Bill 1506 of 2021, which mandates the state Attorney General's Office conduct an investigation of all police shootings of unarmed civilians.

