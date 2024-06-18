Hesperia Fire road closures, evacuation warnings lifted as containment reaches 86%

Authorities have lifted all road closures and evacuations warnings related to the 1,078-acre Hesperia Fire as firefighters managed to build containment lines around 86% of the perimeter.

All road closures and evacuation orders were lifted at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to CAL FIRE and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials.

Smoke was expected to remain visible throughout the day, and officials asked the public to drive carefully as fire crews continue working in the area to snuff out the last remnants of the flames.

A brush fire burns along Highway 173 in Hesperia on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The fire ignited about 6 p.m. Saturday along 18000 block of Highway 173, east of Arrowhead Lake Road.

The wind-driven flames grew to consume more than 1,000 acres of vegetation on Sunday, prompting road closures in the area and an evacuation warning for residents of the nearby Lake Arrowhead Equestrian Estates. No formal evacuation orders were issued.

A witness reported at the outset of the fire that it appeared to have been started by fireworks, according to California Highway Patrol logs. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Sheriff's officials thanked firefighters for their work to control the wildfire in a social media post.

"We greatly appreciate our firefighter partners who worked tirelessly to manage the growing scene," the agency wrote.

