Hesperia Fire explodes to over 1,100 acres

The Hesperia Fire that began Saturday evening near Highway 173 in Summit Valley grew overnight to 1,130 acres with 5% containment, authorities reported.

On Sunday, firefighters on the ground and air continued to battle the fire, which has been fueled by strong winds and highly combustible vegetation, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday along the 18000 block of Highway 173, near Arrowhead Lake Road, according to Cal Fire officials, who have battled the fire along with San Bernardino County Fire and other agencies.

The fire initially moved in a northerly direction from Hwy. 173, and by 10 p.m., began pushing west, then east toward Arrowhead Equestrian Estates, which is under an evacuation order, according to Cal Fire and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire forced the closure of Hwy. 173 from the junction of Hwy. 138 to 6.9 miles east of the intersection of Hwy. 18 at Arrowhead Lake Road, according to Caltrans.

Authorities initially reported that one structure was threatened by the wildfire, however, that may change as the fire moves northeast toward Arrowhead Equestrian Estates and Lake Arrowhead Road.

A Cal Fire official told news freelancer Jose Gonzalez that Mojave River Forks Regional Park on Hwy. 173 was initially evacuated at the start of the fire.

Portions of the fire are burning on vacant property designated for the sprawling Silverwood housing project, which is under construction to the north of Hwy. 173 and south of Ranchero Road.

A witness claimed that the fire was started by fireworks, the California Highway Patrol stated.

Smokey skies

While smoke from the Hesperia Fire drifted across the Victor Valley, the Wrightwood Fire Safe Council reported that smoke from the Post Fire in Los Angeles County could move into the Wrightwood, Pinon Hills and Phelan area.

The Post Fire began Saturday afternoon near Interstate 5 near the Grapevine and prompted evacuations near Gorman as the fire exploded to nearly 10,500 acres early Sunday morning, fire officials reported.

The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory, to remain in effect through Sunday, due to "potentially poor air quality” caused by the Hesperia Fire.

The official cause of the Hesperia fire is under investigation.

The use of fireworks, including those described as “safe and sane,” is illegal in unincorporated San Bernardino County and within Hesperia city limits.

Report the use of illegal fireworks at sbcfire.org/fireworkssafety

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

