'He's really crossed that line': Toms River Animal Shelter workers bark back at mayor

TOMS RIVER - Patty Claus said Mayor Daniel Rodrick's description of the Toms River Animal Shelter bares no resemblance to the clean, modern building where caring employees work diligently to find homes for stray cats, dogs and other animals.

Claus, an animal control officer for the township who has worked at the shelter for more than a year, said she decided to speak out because she was angry about Rodrick's claims that conditions at the facility were poor when he took office Jan. 1.

"He's really crossed that line in saying we don't take good care of the animals," said Claus, of West Creek in Eagleswood. Referring to a claim by Rodrick, she said, "I'm not going to sit here and let animals sit in their feces."

She said the mayor, who was first elected to the council in 2017, had never been at the animal shelter before he took office. Rodrick has said he was an "outsider" on the council, which is why he did not stop by.

What did your district get? Governor Murphy's state budget addresses public school funding around Jersey Shore

Toms River Animal Shelter, Feb. 29, 2024.

On Thursday, the animal shelter was clean, brightly lit and almost empty. Toms River has not been taking in strays in recent weeks; except for a bouncy white pit bull puppy named Winter. Instead, animals have been sent to Ocean County. There were eight adoptable dogs and three cats in the shelter; almost all the cat cages were empty.

"We have been understaffed," Claus said. There are four animal control officers on staff, who work at the shelter and also pick up stray animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, reptiles and injured or diseased wildlife. The shelter also has three part-time kennel aides, one full-time clerk and one part-time clerk.

One of those kennel aides, Toms River resident Michael Cohen, told Rodrick and the township council Wednesday that he has worked part-time, at minimum wage, caring for cats in the shelter since 2021. He challenged Rodrick's contention that the county euthanizes fewer animals than the Toms River shelter.

Toms River news: Township CFO, engineering chief resign; mayor says predecessor is out to hurt him

In 2023, the Toms River shelter took in 217 cats and 238 dogs. Of those animals, 28 were euthanized, Cohen said. Ocean County's two animal facilities took in 1,044 cats and 528 dogs; 318 cats and 18 dogs were euthanized.

"The Ocean County animal shelter only takes cats and dogs," Cohen said. "We take in other wildlife. Today, we took in a snake."

Jersey Shore's brainiest towns: College degrees rule in these 15 locations

Toms River Animal Control Officer Patty Claus feeds a treat to Dillon, an adoptable dog at Toms River Animal Shelter.

$1 million gift

Rodrick said it was unfair to compare the Toms River shelter with the Ocean County facilities as many of the euthanizations at the county were likely feral cats collected from various Ocean County towns. Those felines are usually considered unadoptable.

"They take in feral cats from all over the county," he said.

He again insisted that he has no plans to close the animal shelter, and that the county could continue to operate the building if Toms River should choose to let them take over. "I really want to make sure whoever is running the facility is doing a great job," the mayor said.

A $1 million bequest from a Toms River shelter supporter means the township has enough money to run the facility for two years, the mayor said. That money would likely go to the county if they took over Toms River's shelter operations.

That led resident Dennis Galante, who visited the shelter this week, to wonder why the township would not continue operating it.

"The problems of the past have all been solved," Galante said. He urged the mayor and council to keep the shelter in township hands.

School fight! Toms River, Central Regional battle over who gets Seaside Heights

Rodrick has said that when he first visited the shelter last month, he found the building locked and at capacity. He has claimed that at least one dog was in the facility for four years, a claim rebutted by Claus, who said no canine has been in the shelter for that long.

Claus said she was the one who let the mayor into the shelter when he visited, noting that the door was locked as she was the only employee there and was in the kennels taking care of dogs. She said the shelter was by appointment only as animal control officers were often on the road and might be called to pick up a stray, leaving the shelter unstaffed.

Rodrick has expressed frustration that the union employees who work at the shelter would not agree to his proposal that they work later hours to allow for easier adoptions. Claus said a new proposed schedule, to stay open until 7 p.m., was sent to the mayor and Human Services Director Laura Picurro on Jan. 26, but there has not been a response.

"I haven't received anything from them," Rodrick said.

"He doesn't want to pay us overtime," Claus said. "Animal control is 24 hours a day. We have to be here (the shelter) in the mornings to take care of the animals."

Toms River news: Mayor, fighting 'overdevelopment,' hires powerbroker lawyer for housing fights

The mayor said it was not until his administration took over that dozens of dogs and cats were adopted, nearly clearing out the shelter. The newly elected council agreed to eliminate adoption fees and photos of adoptable animals were posted frequently on Toms River's social media sites.

Rodrick said Wednesday that another dog had been in the shelter for so long that he had chewed a hole in the wall. Claus said that dog had only been in the facility for several days and had chewed into the wall because he was stressed. The dog was eventually euthanized as it was considered unadoptable, she said.

'We're angry that we don't have the help'

Claus, who has worked in animal rescue for a dozen years, said she had spent weeks helping to socialize dogs like Kahlua, a bully breed dog who was at the shelter for 18 months. Claus, who runs the nonprofit "The Pittie Project," said she spent time working with Kahlua and also noted a volunteer helps work with the shelter's dogs. Kahlua has since been adopted and is happy in her new home, she said.

She objected to comments by the mayor that dogs were not being socialized at the shelter.

Empty cat cages at Toms River Animal Shelter, which has not been taking in new stray animals, Feb. 29, 2024.

'Show the world what you can do': Toms River woman with autism takes home pageant crown

"We're angry that we don't have the help," Claus said. The township has not properly supported the shelter, she said. There is not even a sign on Oak Avenue to direct visitors to the building, which is located next to the police station but not easily visible from the roadway.

Claus noted that some of the dogs at the shelter are there because of police seizures, court cases and hospitalizations, and must remain until those issues are resolved. The shelter's population shifts throughout the year, thought it was crowded in January, it had few animals in December, she said.

Before Wednesday's council meeting, a group of animal advocates picketed in front of town hall on Washington Street. They held signs that read, "The Mayor lied, animals will die," and "Save Toms River Animal Shelter," with pictures of dogs and cats.

Rodrick went out to speak to them, and a confrontation ensued. "You can see my concern. You've got all of these dogs that were in there for years, in some cases," the mayor said.

"Not true!" several people yelled back.

Toms River news: 'Circus' at council meeting cutting police jobs as speakers get booted

Rodrick told the advocates that politics was involved in the outcry about the shelter, saying that those who do not like or support him have been using social media to prey on the emotions of those who love animals.

"Part of it is very much political," Rodrick told the crowd.

The crowd did not appear convinced. Several suggested that the mayor consider putting together a committee to discuss how to make the shelter work better, noting there were many volunteer groups who would be willing to help out.

Figaro, a cat at the Toms River Animal Shelter, will be neutered before he is placed up for adoption.

'Soul on fire': Toms River couple expand chiropractic practice with holistic healing

"I want to keep Toms River's animals in Toms River,'" said Debbie Curci, who attended the protest and the council meeting. "If they go to Ocean County, more animals are going to be killed....He should work with the staff; they love animals."

During the meeting, the mayor again said that false rumors are being spread in town.

"The rumor that the shelter is closing is just that, a rumor," he said. "There are some very, very talented political people who have been promoting this rumor."

Toms River resident Amy Wurst, who has volunteered at the animal shelter for nine years, said, "maybe you should start to build on some of the successes that we've had."

"Don’t make any huge changes to that shelter right now," Wurst said. "The animal control officers are amazing…Please stop portraying them as uncooperative and uncaring."

To see adoptable pets at the Toms River Shelter, go to its Petfinder page.

Jean Mikle covers Toms River and several other Ocean County towns, and writes about issues related to Superstorm Sandy. She's also passionate about the Shore's storied music scene. Contact her: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Toms River Animal Shelter workers reject mayor's criticisms